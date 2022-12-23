Dangerous Arctic storm sweeps across US and Canada

Weather warnings are in place across much of Canada's most populous areas. The above map - which is being updated on the website of the country's weather service - alerts the public to conditions such as extreme cold and snowfall. The warnings are in place from the province of British Columbia in the west to Newfoundland and Labrador in the east. Here's a quick look at what's been happening there:
Airports from Vancouver to Toronto have warned of disruption and cancelled flights
The warmer west coast has received more snow in less than three days than it would expect in an entire year, CTV reports
Extreme cold warnings are in place in Alberta - meaning the temperature could reach -40C (-40F)
A "weather bomb" system is expected to dump as much as 15cm (6in) of snow on the capital Ottawa - as well as Montreal
Strong winds of 110 km/h (68 miles per hour) are forecast on the Atlantic coast
The situation in Canada
US winter storm in pictures
There are severe weather alerts reaching from coast to coast - and the storm is already sweeing large swathes of territory.
The pictures below show the conditions across the US.
State of emergency in several states
The governors of New York state, Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia and Oklahoma have declared states of emergency in anticipation of the storm.
Wisconsin has also declared an "energy emergency".
Kathy Hochul, New York state governor, said flooding and ice jams - when large pieces of ice block the flow of a river and cause flooding - are going to "wreak a lot of havoc in our community".
She asked residents to take care and avoid any non-essential travel.
What is causing the extreme temperatures?
The US government forecasting agency has described the extreme cold weather as a "once-in-a-generation" event, with among the most weather warnings ever issued.
The low temperatures are caused by an "immense winter storm" from the Arctic, the National Weather Service says.
This powerful front has caused temperatures to plummet by 30 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit in a short time, in many areas of the country.
And a low pressure system along the Arctic front in the Midwest/Great Lakes region will result in heavy snow.
Several places could see the lowest temperatures on record, as well as dangerous levels of wind chill, the NWS says.
Caring for the homeless - major concern
In addition to flight cancellations and road closures, historic cold across the country has left states scrambling to create shelters for the homeless.
Biden: This is serious stuff
The cold weather will bring significant danger, experts have warned.
The low temperatures could lead to frostbite on bare skin in just five to ten minutes, the National Weather Service said.
"This is not like a snow day, when you were a kid, this is serious stuff," President Joe Biden said on Thursday.
The storm is already causing havoc on roads – in Wyoming, the Highway Patrol recorded 104 crashes and 787 calls for help in just 12 hours.
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome to our coverage as winter weather causes havoc across the US and Canada.
More than 135 million people from coast to coast are affected by weather alerts, as a powerful Arctic winter storm is set to bring temperatures as low as -70F (-57C) in some areas.
Thousands of flights have been cancelled, ahead of the busiest travel days of the year.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that frostbite will be a major danger.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest from the area.