We're going to hear plenty of criticism of Donald Trump's actions in this meeting - as we have done in the previous hearings over the past 18 months or so.

So you might be wondering - are we going to hear from the former president directly?

Well, Trump has, to few people‘s surprise, decided not co-operate with the committee and has frequently attacked both politicians and witnesses who have participated. He has called it a "witch-hunt" and "politically motivated".

The former president has been particularly vocal about Republican Representative Liz Cheney, and aggressively backed her successful primary challenger earlier this year.

In October, the committee took the historic step of issuing a subpoena to Trump, requesting his testimony in person. The former president has not co-operated, and likely won’t have to because Republicans will take over control of the House next year.