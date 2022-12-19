We're going to hear plenty of criticism of Donald Trump's actions in this meeting - as we have done in the previous hearings over the past 18 months or so.
So you might be wondering - are we going to hear from the former president directly?
Well, Trump has, to few people‘s surprise, decided not co-operate with the committee and has frequently attacked both politicians and witnesses who have participated. He has called it a "witch-hunt" and "politically motivated".
The former president has been particularly vocal about Republican Representative Liz Cheney, and aggressively backed her successful primary challenger earlier this year.
In October, the committee took the historic step of issuing a subpoena to Trump, requesting his testimony in person. The former president has not co-operated, and likely won’t have to because Republicans will take over control of the House next year.
Trump is unfit for office - Liz Cheney
Representative Liz
Cheney of Wyoming, the Republican co-chair of the committee, has delivered her opening
remarks. She has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics since the Capitol riot occurred.
“At the
heart of our republic is the guarantee of the peaceful transfer of power,” Cheney
says.
“January 6 2021 was the first time an American president
refused his constitutional duty to transfer power peacefully to the next. He is
unfit for any office,” she says.
This is
likely her final major appearance in Congress. After losing her primary in August
to a Trump-backed challenger, she will not return to Washington next January.
Trump broke faith in American democracy - chairman
Chairman Bennie Thompson gets the session under way by speaking of democracy and the "act of faith and hope" that casting a vote in an election represents.
"We expect the people named on the ballot to uphold their end of the deal," he says, adding that "those who come up short ultimately accept the results and abide by the rule of law".
"That faith in our system is the foundation of American democracy.
If the faith is broken, so is our democracy.
"And Donald Trump broke that faith. He lost the 2020 election and knew it."
"In the end, he summoned the mob to Washington and knowingly - they were armed and angry - pointed to the Capitol and told them to fight like hell," Thompson, a Democrat, says.
A buzz here ahead of the meeting
Anthony Zurcher
North America correspondent at the meeting
Nothing will quite match the buzz and anticipation around the first committee hearing, held in June on a Thursday evening to guarantee high television viewership.
But the room for this final hearing is filled with more television cameras, print reporters and photographers than the past few gatherings.
Two months ago, the committee surprised the audience by issuing a subpoena for Donald Trump's testimony - testimony that he has refused to supply.
This time around, the committee has telegraphed days in advance that it plans to consider, and will probably approve, multiple criminal referrals of the former president for his connection to the riot.
Charges would be terribly divisive - Pence
Kayla Epstein
Reporting from New York
Donald Trump’s Vice-President Mike Pence, who was forced into hiding during the riot, says he hopes the justice department “would not bring
charges against the former president".
In an interview with Fox News, he said: “The president’s
actions and words on January 6 were reckless, but I don’t know that it’s criminal
to take bad advice from lawyers.”
Pence, who
has presidential hopes of his own in 2024, must walk a fine political line
between criticising Trump and not
alienating the section of the Republican Party that remains loyal to his former
boss.
“I hope the
justice department understands the
magnitude, the very idea of indicting a former president of the United States,” he said. “I think that would be terribly divisive in the country.”
When can we expect the final report?
Today is the final hearing, and the report is nearly done.
Members will vote on its terminology and finalise their criminal referrals before publishing the full report.
It's expected to be voted on today and released on 21 December. But there’s a chance it could be released sooner.
A reminder - what happened on 6 January 2021
It was an important day in Congress: US senators were meeting in the Capitol building to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden had won
There was a nearby rally: Donald Trump, who was still president at the time, addressed a large crowd of supporters at a "Save America" rally near the White House. He urged them to march "peacefully" to the Capitol, but also made unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud and told them to "fight like hell".
A crowd stormed the Capitol: It numbered between 2,000 and 2,500 people and contained members of far-right group, while many were carrying weapons. Hundreds of people forced their way into the building through windows and doors, overwhelming the Capitol police.
Politicians were forced to shelter: Vice-President Mike Pence had to be rushed away and members of Congress hid as rioters swarmed through the building, shouting death threats and forcing their way onto the floor of the Senate.
It took police almost four hours to restore order at the Capitol. President Biden later said the rioters had "held a dagger at the throat of America and American democracy".
What we've learned so far
Over the course of previous public hearings, the committee has sought to demonstrate a direct connection between Donald Trump and his political allies to the events of 6 January 2021.
It has used both live and recorded testimony from witnesses - including many who served in key Trump administration positions - to describe Trump’s denial of the election results, alleged efforts to overturn those results in the days leading up to the riot, and the events of 6 January itself.
Some of the most explosive testimony came from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who testified that Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent who would not take him to join the protesters at the Capitol.
She also alleged that Trump was aware that members of the mob were armed and asked that metal detectors be removed from the area.
A slew of former officials, including former Attorney General Bill Barr, also testified that they repeatedly told Trump there was no evidence to support his claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.
Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka testified too, saying she didn’t believe her father’s stolen-election claims
Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly criticised the committee's work as a "witch-hunt" and denies any wrongdoing.
Here's what to expect
Kayla Epstein
Reporting from New York
The committee is expected to unveil their final report, the culmination of a lengthy investigation into last year's attack on the Capitol and former President Donald Trump’s actions during the 2020 election.
The report is expected to be about eight chapters long. Representative Liz Cheney, one of only two Republicans serving on the panel, has reportedly pushed for the report to focus closely on Trump.
US media - including an initial report in Politico - suggest the panel will also recommend at least three formal charges against Trump to the Department of Justice.
Reports suggest these charges will include insurrection, obstruction of Congress, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Though these recommendations carry no legal weight, members of the panel hope they will play a role in subsequent investigations.
The justice department is not obliged to consider referrals from any congressional panel - and is already conducting a separate investigation of its own.
A dramatic day in Congress ahead
Welcome to our live coverage as the congressional committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, when hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed Congress, holds its final public hearing.
The panel is reportedly poised to recommend criminal charges against former President Trump.
It's important to note, though, that this doesn't mean he will be officially charged with wrongdoing - as that’s up to the US Department of Justice to decide.
The Democrat-led select committee will only recommend that the justice department files charges.
The nine panellists on the committee are also expected to approve the final eight-chapter report and submit it to the justice department after 18-months of work.
Stay with us for the latest.