US to detail charges against crypto boss Bankman-Fried

As we've been reporting - the headline witness at the Congressional hearing will no longer be testifying as he has been arrested in The Bahamas.

But the current CEO of FTX, John Jay Ray III, is still set to tell lawmakers what he’s seen since cracking open the company books a month ago.

He’s already called the situation with FTX unprecedented with unacceptable management practises, saying in his prepared statement, “never in my career have I seen such an utter failure of corporate controls at every level of an organization”.

Ray managed some of the biggest corporate disasters, including the Enron accounting scandal in 2001, so he has seen his fair share of mismanagement.

Between testimony we will hear today, to civil charges by US financial regulators and criminal charges by the government, the public may get a clearer picture of what went wrong at FTX.

But answers or any sort of accountability will be short. The man at the center of the entire debacle is still in The Bahamas.