US to detail charges against crypto boss Bankman-Fried
Reporting and analysis from Samira Hussain at the US Capitol, Natalie Sherman in New York, and Joe Tidy in London
What to expect at Congress today
Samira Hussain
Reporting from US Capitol
As we've been reporting - the headline witness at the Congressional hearing will no longer be testifying as he has been arrested in The Bahamas.
But the current CEO of FTX, John Jay Ray III, is still set to tell lawmakers what he’s seen since cracking open the company books a month ago.
He’s already called the situation with FTX unprecedented with unacceptable management practises, saying in his prepared statement, “never in my career have I seen such an utter failure of corporate controls at every level of an organization”.
Ray managed some of the biggest corporate disasters, including the Enron accounting scandal in 2001, so he has seen his fair share of mismanagement.
Between testimony we will hear today, to civil charges by US financial regulators and criminal charges by the government, the public may get a clearer picture of what went wrong at FTX.
But answers or any sort of accountability will be short. The man at the center of the entire debacle is still in The Bahamas.
Congresswoman disappointed Bankman-Fried will be unable to testify due to arrest
Sam Bankman-Fried was previously scheduled to testify before the US Congress about the collapse of FTX - but now his arrest throws that appearance into doubt.
Following news of the arrest in the Bahamas, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, said she was disappointed not to be able to hear from Bankman-Fried.
“We remain committed to getting to the bottom of what happened, and the committee looks forward to beginning our investigation by hearing from Mr John Ray III tomorrow [Tuesday],” she added in her statement.
“Although Mr Bankman-Fried must be held accountable, the American public deserves to hear directly from Mr Bankman-Fried about the actions that’ve harmed over one million people, and wiped out the hard-earned life savings of so many.
“The public has been waiting eagerly to get these answers under oath before Congress, and the timing of this arrest denies the public this opportunity.“
Who is Sam Bankman-Fried?
Sam Bankman-Fried, also known by his initials SBF, is the founder and former CEO of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
The company’s meteoric rise earned the 30-year-old the title "King of Crypto”. Bankman-Fried is also CEO of crypto trading company and hedge fund Alameda Research, which has also filed for bankruptcy.
Bankman-Fried grew up on the campus of Stanford University in California where his parents were both law professors. He attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology - an elite US research university - where he studied physics and maths.
He began his career on Wall Street in 2013 at age 21, eventually founding FTX in 2019. The company’s rapid growth led Bankman-Fried to become a billionaire in 2021. He was worth $26bn (£21bn) at the peak of his career.
The crypto king - who lived in and worked from a luxury penthouse in the Bahamas - is also known for his support for the“effective altruism” movement, a research field and a community of people who say they aim to take actions that benefit others as much as possible.
He donated millions of dollars to politicians from both major US political parites as well as philanthropic causes.
In the wake of FTX’s liquidity crisis, Bankman-Fried resigned from his role as CEO and the company filed for bankruptcy in November.
US securities regulator accuses Bankman-Fried of fraud
In the last few hours more charges have been authorised against Sam Bankman-Fried following the collapse of the crypto exchange he co-founded, FTX.
US regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged him with defrauding customers out of billions of dollars.
The SEC alleges he misused funds belonging to FTX's customers.
Bankman-Fried had "built a house of cards on a foundation of deception" in his dealings with investors in FTX firm, the SEC said in a statement.
It added:"Today we are holding Mr Bankman-Fried responsible for fraudulently raising billions of dollars from investors in FTX and misusing funds belonging to FTX's trading customers."
More details on Bankman-Fried’s arrest
Sam Bankman-Fried is due to appear before a magistrates' court in the Bahaman capital of Nassau in the next couple of hours.
Bahamian police said the 30-year-old was arrested for "financial offences" against laws in the US and The Bahamas.
He was arrested after 18:00 local time on Monday (23:00 GMT) at his luxury gated community called the Albany in Nassau.
Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement the arrest came at the request of the American government and an indictment against Bankman-Fried would be unsealed on Tuesday.
The Bahamas' attorney general's office said it expects him to be extradited to the US.
Criminal charges due to be announced after 'king of crypto' arrest
Welcome to our live coverage of the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange giant FTX.
Bankman-Fried, 30, was arrested in The Bahamas overnight and is now facing extradition to the US. The crypto boss hit the headlines last month after his company filed for bankruptcy in the US, leaving many users unable to withdraw their funds.
According to court filings, FTX owes its top investors almost $3.1bn (£2.5bn). Bankman-Fried is due to appear before a magistrates' court in the Bahaman capital of Nassau in a short while - and we’re also expecting to hear details of the criminal charges filed against him by the US government.
US regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier announced it was also charging Bankman-Fried with defrauding customers of billions of dollars.
Bankman-Fried, who was once known as the ‘king of crypto’, had been expected to appear at a House of Representatives committee hearing on Tuesday as part of its investigation into his company’s collapse and how it had handled customer funds.
While this is now in doubt, the new CEO of FTX, John J Ray, is expected to make an appearance.
Speaking to the BBC last week, Bankman-Fried denied fraud but admitted that he was "not nearly as competent as I thought I was". Stick with us as we bring you further updates on the charges and reaction to his arrest.