Viktor Bout is one of the world's most infamous arms dealers and known as the "Merchant of Death".
Born a Russian national in Soviet-ruled Tajikistan, Bout was extradited from Thailand to the US in 2010, after a sting operation by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) two years earlier.
Agents from the DEA posed as potential buyers from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as Farc. That group - which has since disbanded - was classified as a terrorist organisation by the United States.
In an interview with Channel 4 News in 2009, Bout flatly denied ever dealing with al-Qaeda or the Taliban.
But he did admit to flying arms to Afghanistan in the mid-1990s, saying they were used by commanders fighting against the Taliban.
He also claimed to have helped the French government transport goods to Rwanda after the genocide, and to have transported UN peacekeepers.
Griner's wife, Cherelle, is with Biden this morning
As we reported earlier, President Joe Biden said he spoke with Brittney Griner this morning, and that she was safe and on her way home to the US.
Seen with him in the oval office pictures is Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, who appears beaming in photos alongside vice-president Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Who is Viktor Bout?
Prisoner exchange happened in Abu Dhabi - Russia
We're learning more about how this exchange actually happened.
In a Telegram post the Russian Foreign Ministry says: "Today at the airport in Abu Dhabi, the exchange of Russian Bout for American Griner was successfully completed."
Who is Brittney Griner?
The two-time Olympic champion is a star player in the Women's National Basketball Association (WBNA).
According to sportswriter and Northwestern University professor Melissa Issacson, she is the "best of the best".
"She's every bit the Tom Brady of her sport," Isaacson said. "You could argue very accurately that she is one of the best athletes in the world."
A native of Houston, Texas, the 31-year-old earned a basketball scholarship to Baylor University where she led the team to a national championship.
She is now one of the WNBA's most dominant players in history, widely considered the best offensive player in the league.
BreakingGriner is safe, on a plane and heading home - Biden
In the last few moments President Joe Biden has tweeted to say he has spoken to the basketball star.
Alongside a photo of vice-president Kamala Harris, he wrote: "Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.
"She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."
Griner in US hands - official
Reuters news agency is reporting that Griner, one of the world's top basketball stars, is in US custody after being released by Russia.
They are quoting a US official who says she is in good spirits.
BreakingPresident Biden expected to speak shortly
We're hearing that Joe Biden will make a statement shortly. We'll be bringing you what he has to say on this page - stick with us.
BreakingRussia frees US basketball star
US basketball star Brittney Griner has been freed from Russian custody after a prisoner swap with notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in an American prison for 12 years.
The swap was approved by President Joe Biden in recent days, sources have told our news partners CBS.
Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing cannabis oil and last month sent to a penal colony.