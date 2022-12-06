Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the chamber, campaigned for Walker Image caption: South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the chamber, campaigned for Walker

This Georgia senate race is historic. It’s the first time in the state’s history that two black candidates have been nominated by both major political parties.

For many, it is a symbol of a long awaited change.

Nearly 2,000 people have served in the US Senate. However, only 11 of them have been black (Warnock is the 11th black senator).

Georgia, a former Confederate state which fought to keep slavery during America’s Civil War, is located in the Deep South – a region of the US where the history of racism is considered to be the starkest.

But for black voters there, what should be a widely celebrated occasion has instead become a source of mixed emotions.

Republican Herschel Walker enters the race rife with controversy. He’s been accused of abuse by his ex-partners; reported to have funded the abortions of multiple women despite his campaign’s anti-abortion stance; and he’s been the butt of jokes by late night comedy hosts making fun of his intelligence.

“It is a very historic moment,” Dacia Davis, 45, a black voter in Georgia told the New York Times. “But it is sort of like a bittersweet moment.”

Either way, tonight’s winner will be the first full-term black senator elected in the state.