Georgia election officials held a press conference shortly after the polls closed.
Georgia had a "record voter turnout across the board", Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer in the Georgia Secretary of State's office said during the press conference.
About 1.4 million people voted on election day in addition to record early voting turnout, Sterling estimated.
He said it was too early to tell who was going to win, and he wasn't going to make any predictions.
It’s a historic, but complex, moment for black voters tonight
Brandon Drenon
Reporting from Washington DC
This Georgia senate race is historic. It’s the first time in the state’s history that two black candidates have been nominated by both major political parties.
For many, it is a symbol of a long awaited change.
Nearly 2,000 people have served in the US Senate. However, only 11 of them have been black (Warnock is the 11th black senator).
Georgia, a former Confederate state which fought to keep slavery during America’s Civil War, is located in the Deep South – a region of the US where the history of racism is considered to be the starkest.
But for black voters there, what should be a widely celebrated occasion has instead become a source of mixed emotions.
Republican Herschel Walker enters the race rife with controversy. He’s been accused of abuse by his ex-partners; reported to have funded the abortions of multiple women despite his campaign’s anti-abortion stance; and he’s been the butt of jokes by late night comedy hosts making fun of his intelligence.
“It is a very historic moment,” Dacia Davis, 45, a black voter in Georgia told the New York Times. “But it is sort of like a bittersweet moment.”
Either way, tonight’s winner will be the first full-term black senator elected in the state.
This has been a tightly fought and bitter race – with both
sides airing highly personal attack ads, spending tens of millions of dollars
in the process, while scarcely moving the needle.
If the incumbent Democrat,
Raphael Walker, wins, it will consolidate Joe Biden’s hold on the Senate and
make governing a bit easier.
If Republican Herschel Walker triumphs, it
will be a definite boost to the more Trumpian elements in the Republican party who saw
many of their favoured candidates fade away during the midterms.
Either way it
will tell us something about Georgia and whether it’s political complexion is
changing from a deep Republican red, to a more purple state where
Democrats can make inroads.
And now we wait...
Polls have just closed in Georgia after 12 hours of in-person voting but results may take several hours to come in.
What’s (still) at stake in Georgia
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America correspondent
Unlike two years ago, control of the US Senate does not hinge on the outcome of a Georgia run-off. That doesn’t mean that there is nothing at stake in Tuesday’s contest, however.
If Republican Herschel Walker wins, the Senate will remain equally divided. While Vice-President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote gives Democrats effective control, there are still limits to their power.
Membership in Senate committees would remain equally divided, giving Republicans the ability to slow down legislation and delay confirmation of Joe Biden’s executive and judicial appointments. And Harris would still have to stay close to the Capitol, lest her deciding vote is needed.
A Raphael Warnock win would change all that. And while the chances for legislative successes are limited given Republican control of the House of Representatives, Democrats can pick up the pace in appointing liberal judges to the federal courts, where they will serve lifelong terms.
The Georgia result will also determine whether Republicans have to flip an additional seat to win back control of the Senate in 2024. Although the map looks good for them – Democrats are defending considerably more at-risk incumbents than Republicans – there’s no telling what the political environment will be like in two years.
Who is on the ballot?
This is Senator Raphael Warnock’s second appearance in a Georgia run-off in less than two years - and his fourth election in the same time span.
His win during a special election in 2020, after then-Senator Johnny Isakson’s early resignation, made Warnock only the 11th black senator in US history.
Before politics, Warnock was a graduate from Morehouse College, a historically black university, and a senior pastor at the Atlanta church where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr once preached.
For Republican opponent Herschel Walker, it’s his first foray into politics. He is most well-known for his athletic achievements as an American football player at the University of Georgia spent years competing in the NFL.
Walker’s unlikely ascension has been bolstered by support from former US President Donald Trump - who appeared alongside him in a tele-rally on Monday night.
Walker has been the subject of recent controversy after multiple women accused him of funding their abortions, contradicting his vocal anti-abortion stance.
Despite this setback, Georgia has a strong Republican contingent and many state races - including governor - went for the Republicans in November.
When voters in Georgia got up this morning and looked out
the window, they saw grey skies and rain.
For some that will have been enough to put them off
bothering to head to the polling station – the fear of all political campaign
staff on both sides of the divide.
But it’s a factor that will have weighed particularly
heavily on Republican minds since the incumbent Democrat, Raphael Warnock, is
thought to be ahead in the early, pre-election day voting, with Herschel
Walker hoping to make up ground on polling day itself.
At one polling station in Cobb County, Teresa had braved the
weather though she said she hadn’t at all liked the tone of the campaign on either side,
particularly the negative advertising.
After tonight that will disappear from her television screen
for a couple of years or so, and Georgia will know whether the Democrats have
held onto both their Senate seats, marking a definite shift in the political
complexion of the state.
What to expect tonight
Polls in Georgia close in one hour.
We might get a result this evening but there could be a delay due to record early voter turnout.
For the 8 November midterm election, the state had counted most votes by 2:00 local time (7:00 GMT), with nearly all ballots tallied by 12:00 local time (17:00 GMT) the day after the election.
Georgians ready to vote 'one more time!'
Kayla Epstein
BBC Digital Reporter
Georgia voters
are heading back to the polls just four weeks after a much-hyped general
election. But far from being annoyed, several told me during a trip to Georgia
last month that they were eager to see the election through.
“I am feeling confident,”
said Beverly Burks, the mayor of Clarkston, Georgia, who was attending a rally for Democrat Warnock
shortly after the November election. “We are confident that we’re going to get the
people out.”
“It is more than just
Georgia, it’s the country, and the balance of power” at stake, Burks said.
Warnock came out
slightly ahead in the November midterm election, and has leaned into the early voting
period in Georgia over the last few weeks - urging his supporters to “vote like it’s an emergency”. His
backers have taken to chanting “one more time!” at his campaign events.
“My late father instilled in me that it was
very important to do so, to go vote,” said Scott Strickland, 59, of Gainesville.
“My wife calls me the nerd of the family, because I vote whenever there’s a
city council election.”
The Republican said he would vote for Herschel
Walker for Senate, just as he had in the first round of the election in
November. But he didn’t plan on getting too hung up on the outcome.
“Whether my guy wins or loses I
have to get up and provide for my family,” Strickland said. “You go on and live
your life.”
What is a run-off election?
Only two US states, Georgia and Louisiana, have a run-off voting system. Run-off elections occur when neither candidate reaches the required minimum, or 50% of the total votes.
In November, Georgia Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock received 49.4% of votes. Republican challenger Herschel Walker inched in just below at 48.5%. Chase Oliver, a Libertarian candidate, captured 2.1% of voters and absorbed the narrow margin needed for either candidate to win.
Although Democrats already hold a majority of seats in the Senate, a victory tonight in Georgia would cement their grip on the upper chamber of congress.
Welcome to our live coverage
It's election night in America - again.
Voters in the US state of Georgia have two more hours to head to the polls to cast a ballot in the run-off election for US senator.
Neither candidate secured a large enough majority in the November midterm election to be declared the winner, which is why voters in Georgia are back at the polls today.
The race is between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Whoever wins tonight will spend the next six years in the Senate - the upper chamber of US Congress.
The winner will fill the 100th and final seat of the Senate where Democrats currently have a slim majority.
We'll be bringing you live coverage as the results come in - stay tuned.
