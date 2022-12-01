Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix/PA Copyright: Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix/PA This photo was one of many black and white images of the couple which featured in the trailer Image caption: This photo was one of many black and white images of the couple which featured in the trailer

Streaming giant Netflix has released a trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new documentary series.

It's made up primarily of non-official black and white photos of the couple, including selfies and candid snaps from their home life.

In one, they are seen as newlyweds dancing at their wedding, while others appear to show them on holiday with Meghan cradling her baby bump.

But the trailer also shows Meghan wiping away tears and sitting alone covering her face. Images of paparazzi, huge crowds lining the streets and tense formal engagements also feature.

Asked in the trailer why they wanted to make this documentary, the prince replies: "No-one sees what's happening behind closed doors... I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

The trailer ends with Meghan saying: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"