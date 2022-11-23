'Heartbreak' as up to 10 shot dead in US Walmart store

. Copyright: .

The city of Chesapeake, Virginia, is around 240 km southeast of the capital, Washington, on the east coast of the United States.

The attack in Chesapeake follows another mass shooting on Saturday where five people were killed and 17 injured at an LGBTQ club in Colorado.

The attack is not the first shooting in a Walmart store. In 2019, a gunman killed 23 people at a Walmart in the city of El Paso in Texas.