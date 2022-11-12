So the political stakes couldn’t be much higher. For the Republicans especially, it’s win or bust.
We don’t have a result yet because of how incredibly tight this race is - there’s only about 860 votes between the two candidates, out of almost a million cast. And the gap has been shrinking.
About 94% of the expected votes are already in, and we’re expecting another big dump of 22,000 votes from Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, in the next hour or so. If a high proportion goes to either candidate, that could give one a significant lead.
Welcome back to our live coverage of the US midterm elections. We know what you’re thinking: didn’t America go to the polls ages ago? Well yes, election day was Tuesday. And yes, we already know who won most of the races.
But we still don’t have the answer to the biggest question of all: which political party will end up with control of the US Congress. The battle between the Republicans and Democrats is so close that neither party has yet won a majority in the Senate or the House of Representatives.
There’s a chance that could change within the next few hours, or perhaps even sooner. And all eyes are on Nevada.
