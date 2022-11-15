BBC Copyright: BBC

I’m with dozens of camera crews and reporters crammed at the back of a huge ballroom in Mar-a-Lago. We daren’t leave the platform in case we lose our spot, but it's hours before we expect Donald Trump to appear

All the big US TV networks are at the front with foreign broadcasters like the BBC squeezed up at the back. As far as I can see I’m the only broadcast journalist from the UK who has been allowed in.

Everyone is here because they think Trump is going to announce another run at the White House. No one knows for sure that is the case. Our press passes enigmatically call the event a “special announcement at the Mar-a-Lago club”.

The music has just started - Elton John’s Rocket Man is blaring out across the huge ballroom. Invited guests are starting to take their seats in the 400 or so golden chairs set out for them. About half the women are in bright red dresses with very high heeled shoes.

They are all gathering under huge crystal chandeliers. With its large mirrors and golden accents everywhere, the room looks like a designer in the 1980s was given the brief: “Versailles - with bells on”. And of course there are Make America Great Again banners all over the place.

Outside some supporters are waving huge flags declaring “Trump Won” and calling for him to run again. For some, the ornate grandeur Trump enjoys surrounding himself with is part of the appeal. And while there is no gold escalator as there was for his 2015 announcement - there is no shortage of gilt decor.