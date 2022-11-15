A voice over the loudspeaker introduces Trump as "the next president of the United States". Trump has now started speaking.
Trump takes to the stage
Donald Trump is about to start speaking moments after filing the paperwork to run for president again.
As he approaches the stage Do You Hear the People Sing? from the musical Les Miserables is playing. The sign on the podium says Trump 2024.
Trump makes it official
Americans must file paperwork in order to run for president.
The document just filed by Donald Trump's team with the Federal Election Commission designates a principal campaign committee to take in contributions and make expenditures on his behalf.
BreakingTrump files paperwork to run in 2024
Donald Trump has just filed paperwork to run for president in 2024 minutes before he is expected to address a crowd in Mar-a-Lago.
Supporters outside Mar-a-Lago
Jonathan Csapo
Reporting from West Palm Beach, Florida
"Take America Back” and “Don’t blame me, I voted for Trump”
are among the more popular choices for T-shirts at this impromptu fair outside
a local supermarket just down the road from Mar-a-Lago.
Among the former president’s fans who have gathered here are
John and Flora – who met while waving banners outside of Trump’s home on Monday
night. John travelled from the state of Idaho to be here and Flora is from nearby Orlando, Florida.
They’ve become friends.
“The media doesn’t get it – this is not about Trump,” says
John. He tells me that there is a movement that has grown out of the Trump fan
base and that it represents a freedom first agenda and fighting off the threat
of communism. Both he and Flora say they identify as conservative independents
– not Republicans.
When pressed about Trump’s chances to win the presidency in 2024, the new
friends say that Trump has a proven track record.
“Promises made, promises
kept,” says Flora. They describe Trump as an independent businessman –
not a politician – and that with a two party system, their only option is to
vote for the lesser of two evils. They say they wish there was a third political party that better represented their views.
Trump to speak in 30 minutes
Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago event - said to include a "major announcement" - is scheduled to kick off in 30 minutes.
Eyes turn to Mar-a-Lago
Nomia Iqbal
Reporting from West Palm Beach, Florida
One consistency with Donald Trump is that he
likes to make big announcements from luxury properties he owns.
In 2015, his escalator ride at Trump Tower
in New York was one of the most consequential moments in political history when he announced he was running for the White House. He was dismissed as
a joke by political experts and pollsters at the time.
Here we go again, seven years later, but we’re at his private club and residency in West Palm beach where he’s expected
to make the same declaration. And this time, there’s no joking – the
former president is a serious contender.
The lakefront retreat is
anything but tranquil - it has continued to be Trump’s de facto seat of
power both during and after his presidency. He often referred to Mar-a-Lago as
the Winter White House while in office.
It’s also the scene of alleged crimes -
only three months ago the FBI raided the property, leading to the Department of
Justice accusing Donald Trump of unlawfully possessing top secret and highly
classified material. He’s denied wrongdoing.
Mar-a-Lago is the castle and Florida is
Trump’s kingdom. It was once described as the ‘Trumpiest’ place in America
after he won the state by 3.4% in 2020. His 'America First' politics is
credited for painting the once swing-state crimson-red.
Trump will likely remind his audience of
that tonight – and he will also be hoping the man who could dethrone him, Florida Governor
Ron DeSantis, is listening.
World leaders hold emergency meeting
Our focus here may be on Donald Trump tonight but, meanwhile, world leaders including President Joe Biden are holding an emergency summit in response to missiles landing in Poland - and therefore Nato territory.
Donald Trump won a surprise victory in the 2016 presidential election - partly because he pledged to shake things up.
Back in 2021 when Trump left office, we ran a six-minute montage of his time in the White House.
It's a squeeze inside Mar-a-Lago
Sarah Smith
North America Editor at Mar-a-Lago
I’m with dozens of camera crews
and reporters crammed at the back of a huge ballroom in
Mar-a-Lago. We daren’t leave the platform
in case we lose our spot, but it's hours before we expect Donald Trump to
appear
All the big US TV networks are at the front with foreign broadcasters
like the BBC squeezed up at the back. As far as I can see I’m the only broadcast
journalist from the UK who has been allowed in.
Everyone is here because they think Trump is going to announce
another run at the White House. No one knows for sure that is the case. Our
press passes enigmatically call the event a “special announcement at the
Mar-a-Lago club”.
The music has just started - Elton John’s Rocket Man is blaring out
across the huge ballroom. Invited guests are starting to take their seats in
the 400 or so golden chairs set out for them. About half the women are in
bright red dresses with very high heeled shoes.
They are all gathering under huge crystal chandeliers. With its large mirrors and golden accents everywhere, the room looks like a designer in the
1980s was given the brief: “Versailles - with bells on”. And of course there
are Make America Great Again banners all over the place.
Outside some supporters are waving huge flags declaring “Trump Won”
and calling for him to run again. For some, the
ornate grandeur Trump enjoys surrounding himself with is part of the appeal. And while there is no gold escalator as there was for his 2015 announcement - there is no shortage of gilt decor.
What to expect from Trump tonight
Anthony Zurcher
North America correspondent
Last Monday, Donald Trump told a crowd in Ohio that he would be making a “very big
announcement” from Mar-a-Lago today. It was a not-so-veiled
hint that he was poised to launch yet another bid for the White House.
At the
time, it appeared as though Trump would be capitalising on Republican
midterm electoral success the following day – including victories by
candidates the former president helped boost over more established options.
It didn’t
turn out that way. Instead of striking while the political iron was hot, Trump’s impending presidential announcement now is more akin to damage control
– a way to stave off continued second-guessing from those in his own party about
his political instincts and the direction he has taken the party since he
wrested control of it back in 2016.
The media
currently are rife with reports of conservative donors looking for 2024 options
not named Trump. His long-time critics within the party have launched attacks
with newfound energy. Even close allies, like Florida Republican Congressman
Matt Gaetz, are floating excuses for why they may not be at Mar-a-Lago for his
big night.
That’s
assuming Trump makes a presidential announcement at all. He has been known to change course on a moment’s
notice, and he could use the occasion to simply tease a White House campaign.
For the
moment, however, Trump is back in the national spotlight – even if it’s not in the way he may have envisioned it at first.
Trump's series of heavy hints
Donald Trump has been hinting that he will enter the 2024 White House race for some time, even before he dropped the heavy hint last week.
Before that, at a rally in Texas in October, he told supporters he would "probably have to do it again".
The former president has a massive campaign war chest and remains popular with the Republican base.
But he has been blamed for the Republicans' disappointing performance in the midterm elections on 8 November.
His announcement - if we do get one - will come after those elections in which many of his endorsed candidates underperformed, throwing into question the continued viability of Trump's brand of US conservatism.
Welcome to our live coverage
We're waiting to hear from former President Donald Trump.
He's been teasing another run for the White House in 2024 – and last week told supporters that he would make a "big announcement" tonight at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Stay with us for updates and analysis from his speech.
You can follow the latest developments here.
