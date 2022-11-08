Alison from the US asks: Why is conspiracy rife in America?

The easy answer is social media.

But of course false rumours predate Facebook by centuries. And some research indicates conspiracy theories haven’t become more popular over the last decade or so.

So why does it feel like fake news and false rumours are overwhelming the country?

For one thing, very important people are talking about them: Kayne West, Elon Musk, Donald Trump. Conspiracy theorists are running for office.

We’ve been tracking a group of candidates organised by a QAnon influencer.

More broadly, a BBC analysis of Republican candidates running for Congress or governor found that 175 - or 35% - have fully and publicly denied the outcome of the 2020 election.

And there’s another interesting twist - several big recent conspiracy theories are explicitly party political. Again that’s not exactly new, but it is something that America hasn’t grappled with in a long time.

Rumours about, say, the moon landing took aim at shadowy forces like the “military industrial complex”.

But recent debunked conspiracy theories – QAnon, Pizzagate and “Stop the steal” – have targeted specific politicians, mostly Democrats.