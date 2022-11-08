More broadly, a BBC analysis of Republican candidates running for Congress or governor found that 175 - or 35% - have fully and publicly denied the outcome of the 2020 election.
And there’s another interesting twist - several big recent conspiracy theories are explicitly party political. Again that’s not exactly new, but it is something that America hasn’t grappled with in a long time.
Rumours about, say, the moon landing took aim at shadowy forces like the “military industrial complex”.
But recent debunked conspiracy theories – QAnon, Pizzagate and “Stop the steal” – have targeted specific politicians, mostly Democrats.
Won’t both Biden and Trump be too old to run in 2024?
Chelsea Bailey
Reporting from Washington
Aileen in the UK asks: Won’t both Biden and Trump realistically be too old in 2024 to be running for president?
One election at a time, Aileen! Just kidding.
While you must be at least 35 years old to run for office, there is no age limit to be the commander in chief.
President Joe Biden is the oldest person elected at 78, while Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States, was the youngest at 42.
But this question is something of an elephant in the room for today’s Republicans. Will Donald Trump - who's 76 - run in 2024? Only he truly knows, but he’s been dropping major hints at midterm campaign rallies across the country.
Over the weekend he promised supporters that they would find out his 2024 plans “very, very, very” soon. Biden has also said multiple times that he intends to run for re-election in 2024.
Will Biden find it difficult to get re-elected in 2024 if the Democrats lose the Senate?
Kayla Epstein
Reporting from New York
Komgbenda Emmanuel, in Nigeria, asks: If the Democrats lose in the Senate, would President Joe Biden find it difficult to return to the White House in 2024?
The most immediate impact of the Democratic Party losing the Senate is that it will become extremely difficult for President Biden to pass any major legislation through Congress. That could, indirectly, impact the presidential election in 2024.
Let me explain.
For federal legislation to become a law in the US, it must pass both the lower chamber of Congress, the US House of Representatives, and the upper chamber, the US Senate.
Then, the president must sign it into law. So if Republicans take over the US Senate in the 8 November election, they can simply block Democrats’ attempts to pass legislation on President Biden’s agenda.
In fact, the Republican Senate leadership could simply decide not to bring any of these bills up for a vote.
President Biden’s most immediate concern is that he won’t be able to pass anything through Congress if Republicans take over one or both chambers. That will impact his ability to govern.
Down the road, a Republican Senate could impact his chances in 2024.
Voters will be looking at Biden’s record of achievement, and if he isn’t able to deliver on major promises because Congress won’t pass them, he has fewer accomplishments to show to the American people as they choose their president.
How likely is it that losing Republicans will challenge results?
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America correspondent
Andrew Aldrich, in the UK, asks: How likely is it that losing Republican candidates will challenge results and potentially cause further civil unrest in the US?
After the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, politically motivated violence after a close election is no longer unimaginable.
By the BBC’s calculations, 35% of the Republican candidates for office fully and publicly deny Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.
It’s a reasonable assumption that if they lose their own races by a close margin, they will challenge those results as well.
Whether simply failing to accept the results of an election and refusing to formally concede would be enough to trigger more civil unrest in the US is a more difficult question to answer, however.
The 6 January attack was the culmination of two months of heated rhetoric and false assertions by Donald Trump, a man with a uniquely powerful platform from which to speak and a particularly strong connection to his loyal supporters who were emotionally invested in his victory.
The US government, however, warned last week of a heightened potential for ideologically motivated attacks in the days around the election, however.
And as the recent attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband has shown, it takes only one individual to fan the flames of violence.
Why do midterm elections matter so much?
Chelsea Bailey
Reporting from Washington
Draga in Uganda asks: Why do midterm elections matter so much in the US democratic system?
While they don’t usually get as much attention as a presidential election, the midterms are really key to shaping the second half of a president’s four-year term in office.
Think of the midterms like Joe Biden’s presidential progress report.
The elections happen midway through his time in office and offer a chance for American voters to say if they’re satisfied with how he’s leading the country.
The midterms tend to be really tough on the party that’s currently in office - and they present an opportunity for the minority party (in this case, the Republicans) to take advantage of any feelings of dissatisfaction and pick up more seats in Congress.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage dedicated to answering your questions about the US midterm elections.
It's a huge day - people across the US are casting their votes to determine who controls the House of Representatives and the Senate (collectively called Congress).
The outcome will have a massive impact on what laws Democratic President Joe Biden can pass in the final two years of his term.
We're being joined by the BBC’s North America correspondent Anthony Zurcher and US national reporters Kayla Epstein, Chelsea Bailey and Mike Wendling to answer some of your burning questions.
What do you want to know about the US midterms?
