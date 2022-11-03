People participate in voting in the upcoming midterm elections at a Native Alaskan voting station at Cook Inlet Tribal Council on November 02, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska

Biden trying to divide and deflect, says top Republican

Five reasons why the US midterm elections matter

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Our live coverage continues

    We're kicking off our coverage again – with five days to go until the election, as lawmakers around the country bicker over President Biden's speech to the nation last night about "threats to democracy".

    The balance of power in Congress is at stake, as polls show Republicans stand a good chance of retaking the House - and maybe also the Senate - from the Democrats on Tuesday.

    Democrats are hoping to energise voters by touting their support for abortion rights and democracy itself, while Republicans want to focus on crime and the economy.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest from the campaign trail here, so stay tuned.

Back to top