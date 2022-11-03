We're kicking off our coverage again – with five days to go until
We're kicking off our coverage again – with five days to go until the election, as lawmakers around the country bicker over President Biden's speech to the nation last night about "threats to democracy".
The balance of power in Congress is at stake, as polls show Republicans stand a good chance of retaking the House - and maybe also the Senate - from the Democrats on Tuesday.
Democrats are hoping to energise voters by touting their support for abortion rights and democracy itself, while Republicans want to focus on crime and the economy.
We'll be bringing you all the latest from the campaign trail here, so stay tuned.