Reuters Copyright: Reuters

A man has been charged with attempting to kidnap senior US politician Nancy Pelosi and assaulting her husband in an attack that has raised fears of politically-motivated violence as the midterms approach.

David DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday and assaulting Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer.

He had been searching for the top Democrat and reportedly shouted "where is Nancy?" while inside the property.

But Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, was on the other side of the country at the time.

The motive is being investigated but police say it was "not a random act".

The Department of Justice charged DePape with two violations of federal law on Monday. These included one count of assaulting a family member of a US official in retaliation for the performance of their duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Pelosi is the Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives. She would lose the position if Republicans gain control of the House in next Tuesday's elections.

Read more here.