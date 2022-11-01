Man charged with attempting to kidnap Nancy Pelosi
A man has been charged with attempting to kidnap senior US politician Nancy Pelosi and assaulting her husband in an attack that has raised fears of politically-motivated violence as the midterms approach.
David DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday and assaulting Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer.
He had been searching for the top Democrat and reportedly shouted "where is Nancy?" while inside the property.
But Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, was on the other side of the country at the time.
The motive is being investigated but police say it was "not a random act".
The Department of Justice charged DePape with two violations of federal law on Monday. These included one count of assaulting a family member of a US official in retaliation for the performance of their duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years.
Pelosi is the Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives. She would lose the position if Republicans gain control of the House in next Tuesday's elections.
With just days until the crucial vote, President Joe Biden has threatened to seek a new windfall tax on major oil and gas companies unless they invest their record profits in lowering household costs and ramping up production.
A windfall tax is a one-off tax imposed by a government on a company. The idea is to target firms lucky enough to benefit from something they were not responsible for.
Biden said if oil companies did not lower prices at the pump, his administration would work with Congress to require them to pay higher taxes on their excess profits and face other restrictions.
“If they don’t, they’re going to pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions,” he told reporters at the White House on Monday.
“My team will work with Congress to look at these options that are available to us and others. It’s time for these companies to stop war profiteering, meet their responsibilities to this country, give the American people a break and still do very well.”
While Biden’s words were welcomed by many Democrats, some Republicans have spoken out against a windfall tax on the energy industry.
“Haven’t American families suffered enough from President Biden’s damaging attack on American-made energy?” asked Representative Kevin Brady of Texas.
Jamie Henn, spokesperson for the group Stop the Oil Profiteering, said: “This is exactly the type of leadership we’ve been waiting for from President Biden.”
Welcome – a week to go until crucial midterm elections
Good morning, it’s 6am in Washington DC and 10am
in London.
With seven days to go until the US midterm elections, BBC News
is launching daily live coverage that will be your guide to the twists and
turns of the race.
The elections will see millions of Americans head to the
polls next Tuesday to vote for members of the House of Representatives and the
Senate. State and local elections will also happen on the same day.
Midterm elections are typically considered a referendum on
the first two years of a presidential term - with the party in power often
taking a beating.
But they are also important because they decide the balance of
power in Congress – where US laws are made. Joe Biden's Democrats face an uphill battle to retain control of both chambers and Republican gains could make it very difficult for him to pursue his policy agenda in the second half of his term.
Abortion laws, the future of the investigation into the 6
January 2021 Capitol riot, government spending plans, whether Donald Trump decides
to run for president again – there’s a lot that could hinge on the results of
the votes on 8 November.
Stay with us for the latest news from the campaign trail, explanation
of what it all means, and analysis from our experts across the United States.
