Parkland memorial
Verdict reached in Parkland gunman's death penalty trial

Edited by Marianna Brady

  1. What happened at the gunman's trial?

    Police stand outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida while two women hug in front of caution tape
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: A police checkpoint outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 15 February, 2018, a day after the shooting

    The Parkland gunman pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

    After the plea, the case headed to a penalty trial, in which jurors were tasked with determining whether he would be given the death penalty or receive life in prison without parole.

    During the emotional trial, prosecutors sought to show that the shooting had been “cold, calculated and premeditated”. They argued that the gunman deserved to to be sentenced to death for the "goal-directed, planned, systematic murder - mass murder - of 14 students, an athletic director, a teacher and a coach".

    Jurors were also shown gruesome video evidence from the crime scene, as well as video of the attacker calmly ordering a drink from a nearby shop minutes after the massacre.

    At one point, jurors were taken to the preserved crime scene where school supplies and Valentine’s Day cards were still scattered.

    The defence team sought to portray the admitted murderer as a deeply troubled young man whose brain was “irretrievably broken” due to a difficult childhood.

    “We must understand the person behind the crime,” his lead lawyer, Melisa McNeil, told jurors.

    All 12 jurors must vote unanimously in order for him to be put to death.

  2. Death penalty or life in prison

    The jury - made up of seven men and five women - will soon announce whether the Parkland gunman will face the death penalty or life in prison.

    Here’s what we know:

    • Nikolas Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018
    • His defence team said he should receive life in prison arguing that his "brain was irretrievably broken" owing to a difficult childhood
    • The prosecution argued he planned a "systematic massacre" and should be sentenced to death
    • All jurors must vote unanimously in order for him to receive the death penalty

    The jury is due to announce their decision at 10:30 local time (14:30 GMT).

    We’ll bring you more updates shortly.

  3. Jury has reached a verdict

    Welcome to our live coverage.

    A Florida jury has reached a verdict on the gunman facing the death penalty for the 2018 Parkland massacre - the deadliest US school shooting to go to trial.

    The jury will announce their verdict within the hour.

    We’ll be bringing you live updates here.

