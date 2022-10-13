Verdict reached in Parkland gunman's death penalty trial

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images A police checkpoint outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 15 February, 2018, a day after the shooting Image caption: A police checkpoint outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 15 February, 2018, a day after the shooting

The Parkland gunman pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

After the plea, the case headed to a penalty trial, in which jurors were tasked with determining whether he would be given the death penalty or receive life in prison without parole.

During the emotional trial, prosecutors sought to show that the shooting had been “cold, calculated and premeditated”. They argued that the gunman deserved to to be sentenced to death for the "goal-directed, planned, systematic murder - mass murder - of 14 students, an athletic director, a teacher and a coach".

Jurors were also shown gruesome video evidence from the crime scene, as well as video of the attacker calmly ordering a drink from a nearby shop minutes after the massacre.

At one point, jurors were taken to the preserved crime scene where school supplies and Valentine’s Day cards were still scattered.

The defence team sought to portray the admitted murderer as a deeply troubled young man whose brain was “irretrievably broken” due to a difficult childhood.

“We must understand the person behind the crime,” his lead lawyer, Melisa McNeil, told jurors.

All 12 jurors must vote unanimously in order for him to be put to death.