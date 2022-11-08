. Copyright: .

The two candidates vying to be one of Pennsylvania's Senators, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr Mehmet Oz, cast their own votes a little earlier.

With the battle to control the upper chamber of Congress's 100 seats going down to the wire, the race looks set to be one of the most important results of these midterms.

A recent poll gave Fetterman a 51-49 lead - well within the margin of error - but patience will be required for those eagerly awaiting the result, which could take days to finalise because state law does not allow election officials to start processing postal ballots before today.

John Fetterman has admitted he still recovering from the after-effects of a stroke

The race has been characterised by controversy, with Fetterman holding a commanding polling lead before he suffered from a stroke earlier this year - which kept him from campaigning until he agreed to participate in a challenging televised debate.

Oz, a celebrity TV heart surgeon, attacked Fetterman over his ability to do the job given his health, even going so far as to suggest Fetterman would not be ill if he "had ever eaten a vegetable in his life".

Oz came to prominence through appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the early 2000s but Oprah herself recently endorsed Fetterman.