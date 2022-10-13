Over the course of eight previous public hearings in June and July, the committee members have sought to connect former President Trump and his political allies to the events of 6 January 2021, when his supporters stormed Congress in a bid to thwart the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

To do so, the panel has used both live and recorded testimony from witnesses - including many who served in key Trump administration positions - to describe Trump’s denial of the election results, efforts to overturn those results in the days leading up to the riot, and the events of the day itself.

Some of the most explosive testimony came from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who testified that Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent who would not take him to join the protesters at the Capitol.

Additionally, she alleged that Trump was aware that members of the mob were armed, but asked that metal detectors be removed from the area.

A slew of former officials, including former Attorney General Bill Barr, also testified that they repeatedly told Trump that there was