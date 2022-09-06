Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Flowers left at the home of a victim in Weldon Image caption: Flowers left at the home of a victim in Weldon

The two communities left devastated by Sunday's stabbing spree are small, tight-knit and remote corners of Saskatchewan, one of the largest and most sparsely populated parts of Canada.

Just under 2,000 people live in the James Smith Cree Nation reserve, an indigenous community located approximately 125 miles (200km) north-east of Saskatoon, the nearest major city.

The area is named after Chief James Smith, a brother of Chief John Smith who founded the Muskoday First Nation. The reserve was officially established in 1876, according to the University of Saskatchewan.

Most of the reserve's residents are involved in farming, hunting and fishing across the community's 15,000-hectare area.

The second community, Weldon, is about 12.5 miles (20 km) away and is even smaller, with a population of about 200 people - including a significant portion of older residents.