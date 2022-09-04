A state of emergency has been declared in the indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) - the area where the first attacks are understood to have been carried out.
Leaders of JSCN, who represent three communities including Chakastaypasin Band and Peter Chapman Band, say the measure is in response to the "numerous murders and assaults on members of " the JSCN community on Sunday.
They say they have set up two emergency operations centres to provide health support.
BreakingAttacks are horrific and heartbreaking - Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a statement about the stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan.
In it, he calls the attacks "horrific and heartbreaking" and thanks first responders on the ground.
"I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured," he wrote on Twitter.
Shelter and stay safe - minister
Marco Mendicino, minister of Public Safety of Canada, earlier urged Saskatchewan residents to "shelter in place".
"To everyone in Saskatchewan, especially those in proximity to the James Smith Cree First Nation area, please shelter in place and stay safe," he wrote on Twitter.
Police identify suspects with search under way
More now on the two men named by Canadian police as suspects.
Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30 are on the run and considered armed and dangerous, police said.
"The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue [vehicle]," Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Saskatchewan said, warning anyone who sees the men or the car to stay away and call police.
What we know so far
At least 10 people have been killed and another 15 injured in a stabbing rampage in Canada's central Saskatchewan province.
Police said the victims were found in 13 locations, including in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
Two suspects that police identified as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30 are on the run and considered armed and dangerous.
Residents have been told to shelter in place under a dangerous person alert.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the unfolding situation in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.
Police there say at least 10 people have been killed, and 15 injured, in a series of stabbing attacks.
They have named two suspects - who are on the run - and advised people in the area to take shelter.