A state of emergency has been declared in the indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) - the area where the first attacks are understood to have been carried out.

Leaders of JSCN, who represent three communities including Chakastaypasin Band and Peter Chapman Band, say the measure is in response to the "numerous murders and assaults on members of " the JSCN community on Sunday.

They say they have set up two emergency operations centres to provide health support.