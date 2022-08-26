Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

When Donald Trump's Florida home was searched by the FBI, it unleashed a political firestorm unlike anything in recent memory.

The release of the search warrant on 12 August, alongside an inventory of recovered items, shed some light on why it happened.

The warrant does not name Trump or accuse him of breaking laws, but allows for the premises of “FPOTUS” (former president of the US) to be searched and describes what agents were looking for.

According to the document, investigators had reason to believe the former president may be in violation of three federal laws - including the Espionage Act, which governs classified information that could harm national security if released.

The crimes Trump may have committed concern the wilful retention of national defence information, the concealment or removal of government records and the obstruction of a federal investigation.

He has denied any wrongdoing.