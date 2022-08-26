When Donald Trump's Florida home was searched by the FBI, it unleashed a political firestorm unlike anything in recent memory.
The release of the search warrant on 12 August, alongside an inventory of recovered items, shed some light on why it happened.
The warrant does not name Trump or accuse him of breaking laws, but allows for the premises of “FPOTUS” (former president of the US) to be searched and describes what agents were looking for.
According to the document, investigators had reason to believe the former president may be in violation of three federal laws - including the Espionage Act, which governs classified information that could harm national security if released.
The crimes Trump may have committed concern the wilful retention of national defence information, the concealment or removal of government records and the obstruction of a federal investigation.
He has denied any wrongdoing.
DoJ will ‘release what’s already in the media’, says ex-judge
Former US federal judge Nancy Gertner says that the affidavit due to be released today will likely not disclose any new information on why the former president retained classified documents, even if it is known at this stage of the investigation.
Speaking to BBC World News, Gertner explained why she believes that the document will be redacted such that it only reveals “what’s already in the media”.
What has Trump said?
The former president broke the news of the FBI search with a written statement on 8 August. He has been vocal about it ever since, repeatedly denying wrongdoing.
He said the documents taken by agents were "all declassified" and had been placed in "secure storage". He said he would have turned them over if the Department of Justice had asked.
But US media reports that the department had sought additional documents from Trump, that it believed may be in his possession, in the spring. It is not clear why the recovered files were not handed over at this time.
Trump has also offered different explanations as to why the documents were at Mar-a-Lago in the first place.
He has suggested that evidence may have been planted and repeatedly insisted that all the documents were declassified.
Why did the FBI search Mar-a-Lago?
In short, because the US Department of Justice suspects the former president may have committed a crime.
The search warrant shows FBI agents gathered evidence on 8 August as part of an investigation into whether Donald Trump improperly handled government records by taking them from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago estate.
It's worth noting here that US presidents must transfer all of their documents and emails to a government agency called the National Archives.
And earlier this year, that agency said it had retrieved 15 boxes of papers from Mar-a-Lago which Trump should have handed over when he left the White House. It said they included classified information and asked the justice department to investigate.
To obtain the search warrant, prosecutors had to persuade a judge that they had probable cause to believe a crime may have taken place.
We also know that the effort to seek a search warrant was signed off by the head of the justice department - the attorney general - who is the country's top legal official.
Why the affidavit matters
All attention now is on the affidavit, which outlines the evidence the Department of Justice had gathered in order to obtain its search warrant.
A group of leading US news organisations have argued the release of that document is in the public interest. The justice department, however, opposes its release, saying this could jeopardise its investigation.
Having heard both arguments, federal judge Bruce Reinhart concluded he was "inclined" to unseal some of the affidavit.
He instructed the department to redact the document in a way that would not undermine its ongoing investigation and gave it until Thursday to do so. That means - when it is made public later today - some sensitive elements will likely be removed.
This includes details of the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents and uncharged parties in the case, as well as "the investigation's strategy, direction, scope, sources and methods".
But the affidavit may still contain some dramatic new details about the search.
Clock ticking on document release
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America correspondent
The clock is ticking toward the court-imposed deadline for when the justice department has to release its redacted copy of the affidavit it used to obtain a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago.
The document could shed light on the reasons why the FBI launched its unprecedented entry into Donald Trump’s Florida home – and offer clues about why the former president took classified materials with him in the chaotic final days at the White House.
The government-requested redactions to the affidavit, approved yesterday by Judge Bruce Reinhart, may conceal the most revealing portions of the document, however.
In an order issued here in Palm Beach on Thursday afternoon, he said the cuts were appropriate to protect justice department sources and witnesses and shield the scope and strategy behind the federal investigation into the former president’s handling of secret material.
Earlier this week, the judge splashed some cold water on hopes for a blockbuster revelation.
“I cannot say at this point that partial redactions will be so extensive that they will result in a meaningless disclosure, but I may ultimately reach that conclusion,” he wrote on Monday.
Soon we’ll have our answer.
Welcome to our live coverage
Just over two weeks ago, the FBI searched Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.
We are now awaiting the release of a highly sensitive court document that may shed more light on why the FBI search took place.
The US Department of Justice has until noon local time (17:00 BST) to make public the affidavit it used to request the search warrant.
The affidavit will be redacted - because the department fears its uncensored release could jeopardise its investigation - but may still reveal some of the reasoning behind the unprecedented action against a former president.
