New York and Florida see last big election day before midterms
Updates from BBC correspondents Anthony Zurcher in Florida and Kayla Epstein in New York
Edited by Gareth Evans
Democrats look to defy history this November
Historically, the party that holds the White House tends to lose ground in the midterms.
Two years into his term, President Joe Biden has shown his hand in terms of policy and temperament, and voters unhappy with his tenure can restrain him over his remaining two years by lodging what is effectively a protest vote.
Since the end of World War Two, the president’s party has lost on average 26 seats in the House and four seats in the Senate. And almost no president is immune.
George W Bush’s Republicans took what he called a “thumping” in 2006, Barack Obama’s Democrats took a “shellacking” in 2010 and Donald Trump’s Republicans lost as many as 38 House seats in 2018.
Signs point to this being a so-called "wave election", in which the Republicans make major gains on the back of frustration with rising inflation and a sluggish economy under President Biden.
But political fortunes have shifted slightly in recent weeks, with Democrats notching a few legislative victories and Republicans adopting divisive positions on key issues.
Some election observers, however, predict the latter’s “red wave” may not be as large as initially anticipated.
We'll be watching for early signs of how the two parties are performing throughout the day.
A fascinating day ahead
Kayla Epstein
Reporting from New York
I’m Kayla Epstein, a senior reporter with the BBC in New York City.
It’s primary day here – again – and I'll be making my way across town to interview voters as they choose their candidates.
The winners here will be on the ballot for election to the House of Representatives in November, which is the lower chamber of Congress.
New York elections are some of my favourites to cover, because they always feature dramatic rivalries, fascinating characters, and a ton of snappy soundbites. This year is no exception.
Thanks to a once-a-decade redistricting process that saw congressional seats radically altered, what was set to be a pretty straightforward batch of races has become an intense showdown among Democrats.
Stay tuned for updates, photos, and voices from the ground here in the city.
US midterm elections: the basics
As we gear up for an intriguing election day, let's take a look at the basics. These primaries will decide who is on the ballot for the midterms.
Voters determine who represents them in government during midterm elections every four years.
Americans are represented at the federal level by 535 lawmakers, known as members of Congress.
Congress is made up of two chambers - the Senate and the House of Representatives. The two work together to make laws.
The Senate is the 100-strong upper chamber. Each US state - regardless of size - sends two representatives. These senators are elected for six-year terms. Every two years, a third of the Senate faces re-election.
The House has 435 members. Each one represents a particular district in their state and serves a two year term. All seats are up for election in November.
Also up for election this autumn are 36 out of 50 state governors. Governors are the chief executives and commanders-in-chief of their respective states.
They serve four-year terms, except in Vermont and New Hampshire, where a term only lasts two years.
Several local- and state-level positions will also be on the ballot. This includes crucial roles such as the Secretary of State, who is the chief elections official for any given state, and seats in the state legislature, where laws are introduced and passed at the state level.
Key races to look out for
There are a number of interesting races we'll be watching.
In Florida, Democrats are competing to run against state Governor Ron De Santis as well as Senator Marco Rubio. Both are considered potential Republican presidential candidates in 2024.
In New York, there are a host of highly-competitive primaries that will decide which Democrats can stand for election to Congress in the autumn.
There’s also a special election in one evenly divided district in upstate New York - meaning a Republican v Democrat race - that’s being viewed as a measure of how the two parties are performing more generally.
We have reporters on the ground in both states and they’ll be bringing you updates and analysis here throughout the day.
Welcome to our live coverage
Voters in New York, Florida and Oklahoma are heading to the polls today to decide who will be on the ballot for November’s midterm elections.
The midterms will determine who controls Congress - and significantly shape the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term.
This is the last big election day after almost six months of primaries.
So with November looming ever nearer, we’ll take stock of what we’ve learned so far and explore some of the key issues that are driving voters to the polls.
As always, thank you for joining us.