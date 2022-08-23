Historically, the party that holds the White House tends to lose ground in the midterms.

Two years into his term, President Joe Biden has shown his hand in terms of policy and temperament, and voters unhappy with his tenure can restrain him over his remaining two years by lodging what is effectively a protest vote.

Since the end of World War Two, the president’s party has lost on average 26 seats in the House and four seats in the Senate. And almost no president is immune.

George W Bush’s Republicans took what he called a “thumping” in 2006, Barack Obama’s Democrats took a “shellacking” in 2010 and Donald Trump’s Republicans lost as many as 38 House seats in 2018.

Signs point to this being a so-called "wave election", in which the Republicans make major gains on the back of frustration with rising inflation and a sluggish economy under President Biden.

But political fortunes have shifted slightly in recent weeks, with Democrats notching a few legislative victories and Republicans adopting divisive positions on key issues.

Some election observers, however, predict the latter’s “red wave” may not be as large as initially anticipated.

We'll be watching for early signs of how the two parties are performing throughout the day.