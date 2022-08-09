Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Eric Trump, pictured here in New York Image caption: Eric Trump, pictured here in New York

Donald Trump’s second son Eric has been speaking to Fox News about the FBI search, which he criticised and blamed on Joe Biden’s administration.

“All of a sudden, 30 agents descend upon Mar-a-Lago,” he said.

“This didn't come from the local FBI field office in in Palm Beach, Florida. You know who this came from. This came from one place and one building and that is the White House in Washington DC. They want to attack a guy who they view is [Biden’s] greatest threat.”

The White House has said it had no advance knowledge of the search.

Eric Trump said the search was related to an investigation into the handling of National Archives records - and that his dad has been collaborative.

In February, the National Archives - the US government agency that manages the preservation of presidential records - asked the justice department to investigate Mr Trump for his handling of official papers.

“My father has worked so collaboratively with them for months," said Eric Trump - adding that his dad had an "open door policy".

“When the president moves out the White House you have effectively six hours to move out the White House," added Eric Trump, following reports that 15 boxes had been retrieved from the Mar-a-Lago home.

“My father saves clippings and things like that. So he had, he had boxes, right when he moved out of the White House, and he was very collaborative," he said.