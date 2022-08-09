Senate majority leader Schumer declines to comment
Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer – who is the Senate majority
leader – says he doesn’t know any more about the Mar-a-Lago search than what he’s
read in the news.
“Well
I know nothing about it other than what I've read like everybody else, so I
think it's wise for me to withhold comment until we learn more,” he tells MSNBC.
Pressed
further, Schumer adds: “Look, I think none of us know the facts and any
comments are premature.”
What actually is Mar-a-Lago?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Mar-a-Lago, located in Palm Beach, Florida, was built by American businesswoman Marjorie Merriweather Post. It opened in 1927.
Trump bought Mar-a-Lago in 1985. He paid about $10m for the estate, and Forbes valued it in 2018 at $160m.
Over the years Trump has spent part of his winters there. He called it the Winter White House.
Upon leaving the White House in January 2021, he moved in.
He generally spends summers at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, because Mar-a-Lago usually closes in May for the summer.
The whole of the property covers about 20 acres, and it is the second-largest mansion in the state of Florida.
A section of the estate is kept private for the Trump family's personal use.
The joiner's fee for the exclusive club is about $200,000 and membership is $14,000 per year after that, according to reports.
My dad has been very collaborative, says son Eric
Donald Trump’s second son Eric has been speaking to Fox News
about the FBI search, which he criticised and blamed on Joe Biden’s
administration.
“All of a sudden, 30 agents descend upon Mar-a-Lago,” he said.
“This didn't come from the local FBI field office in in Palm Beach, Florida. You know who this came from. This came from one place and one building and that is the White House in Washington DC. They want to attack a guy who they view is [Biden’s] greatest threat.”
The White House has said it had no advance knowledge of the search.
Eric Trump said the search was related to an
investigation into the handling of National Archives records - and that his dad
has been collaborative.
In February, the National Archives - the US government agency that manages the preservation of presidential records - asked the justice department to investigate Mr Trump for his handling of official papers.
“My father
has worked so collaboratively with them for months," said Eric Trump - adding that his dad had an "open door policy".
“When the president moves out the White House you have
effectively six hours to move out the White House," added Eric Trump, following reports that 15 boxes had been retrieved from the Mar-a-Lago home.
“My
father saves clippings and things like that. So he had, he had boxes, right
when he moved out of the White House, and he was very collaborative," he said.
How the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago
Welcome to our live coverage of the FBI search on former President Donald Trump’s home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.
Live Reporting
Edited by Ben Tobias
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
The US Secret Service were alerted by the FBI shortly before the warrant was officially served
-
The Secret Service verified the warrant, then allowed the FBI to enter
-
The FBI entered the golf club at 10:00 local time (14:00 GMT) on Monday. They left in the late afternoon, taking a number of boxes
-
The Secret Service established control again after FBI left
Senate majority leader Schumer declines to comment
Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer – who is the Senate majority leader – says he doesn’t know any more about the Mar-a-Lago search than what he’s read in the news.
“Well I know nothing about it other than what I've read like everybody else, so I think it's wise for me to withhold comment until we learn more,” he tells MSNBC.
Pressed further, Schumer adds: “Look, I think none of us know the facts and any comments are premature.”
What actually is Mar-a-Lago?
Mar-a-Lago, located in Palm Beach, Florida, was built by American businesswoman Marjorie Merriweather Post. It opened in 1927.
Trump bought Mar-a-Lago in 1985. He paid about $10m for the estate, and Forbes valued it in 2018 at $160m.
Over the years Trump has spent part of his winters there. He called it the Winter White House.
Upon leaving the White House in January 2021, he moved in.
He generally spends summers at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, because Mar-a-Lago usually closes in May for the summer.
The whole of the property covers about 20 acres, and it is the second-largest mansion in the state of Florida.
A section of the estate is kept private for the Trump family's personal use.
The joiner's fee for the exclusive club is about $200,000 and membership is $14,000 per year after that, according to reports.
My dad has been very collaborative, says son Eric
Donald Trump’s second son Eric has been speaking to Fox News about the FBI search, which he criticised and blamed on Joe Biden’s administration.
“All of a sudden, 30 agents descend upon Mar-a-Lago,” he said.
“This didn't come from the local FBI field office in in Palm Beach, Florida. You know who this came from. This came from one place and one building and that is the White House in Washington DC. They want to attack a guy who they view is [Biden’s] greatest threat.”
The White House has said it had no advance knowledge of the search.
Eric Trump said the search was related to an investigation into the handling of National Archives records - and that his dad has been collaborative.
In February, the National Archives - the US government agency that manages the preservation of presidential records - asked the justice department to investigate Mr Trump for his handling of official papers.
“My father has worked so collaboratively with them for months," said Eric Trump - adding that his dad had an "open door policy".
“When the president moves out the White House you have effectively six hours to move out the White House," added Eric Trump, following reports that 15 boxes had been retrieved from the Mar-a-Lago home.
“My father saves clippings and things like that. So he had, he had boxes, right when he moved out of the White House, and he was very collaborative," he said.
How the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago
Welcome to our live coverage of the FBI search on former President Donald Trump’s home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.
The raid was reportedly part of an investigation into whether Trump brought classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.
Neither the Department of Justice nor the FBI has officially confirmed the search occurred.
The White House says it had no advance knowledge of it.
But here’s how it went down, according to law enforcement sources off the record.