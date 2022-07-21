Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The prime time hearing is expected to revolve around former President Donald Trump’s actions as rioters descended on and entered the US Capitol on 6 January, with a particular focus on the 187 minutes in which the violence was taking place.

Members of the committee and critics of Trump have argued that he did not do enough to reign in thousands of his supporters who swarmed the Capitol. They are likely to make the case that he potentially violated the law - and his duties as president - by not taking firmer action.

Among those who are expected to testify are former deputy national security advisor Matthew Pottinger, and Sarah Matthews who served as Trump’s deputy press secretary.

The panel is also expected to show portions of video testimony from former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who was interviewed on 8 July.

In addition to hearing from witnesses, the panel also plans to show outtakes from a video Trump recorded on 7 January in which he seemed to have difficulties condemning the riot.