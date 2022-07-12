Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from the state of Maryland, has just given his opening remarks. He is the lead questioner today and is known for his dogged efforts to hold Trump accountable for the Capitol riots.

Notably he served as the lead prosecutor in Trump’s second impeachment trial. In that trial, Trump was impeached by the House for “incitement of insurrection” but not convicted by the Senate.

Raskin, 59, is leading the questioning for today’s hearing.

In a June interview with the New York Times, he said the committee had gathered evidence from more than 1,000 witnesses with findings that will “blow the roof off the House”.

Additionally, Raskin - a House lawmaker since 2017 - is known for his work combating white nationalism and other forms of domestic extremism. He has said he began monitoring the topic following the infamous “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

In an interview with the New York Times, Raskin said the rally was “a rude awakening for the country”.

“There is a real pattern of young, white men getting hyped up on racist provocation and incitement,” he added.