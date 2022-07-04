. Copyright: .

Witnesses have been speaking to reporters at the scene.

"We were walking up and we saw police. They shooed us away and they were running quietly around the corner," one young woman says.

"We walked a little closer. I saw someone on the ground with a girl crying next to him," she says.

"To my left, my Mum and I saw at least another three people on the ground," she says.

She then ran to their car with her mother.