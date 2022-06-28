Law enforcement officers work at the scene where people were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio

Texas truck deaths 'horrific and heartbreaking' - White House

Live Reporting

Edited by Chris Giles

All times stated are UK

  1. Where did those who died come from?

    Aerial view of an abandoned truck surrounded by emergency workers
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Fifty deaths have now been confirmed from the truck, Mexico says.

    Its president said 22 of the victims were from Mexico, seven from Guatemala and two from Honduras.

    The nationalities of 19 others remain unknown, Andrés Manuel López Obrador added in a press conference.

    The route from Central America to the US via Mexico is dangerous but well-trodden.

    In May, the US detained a record 239,000 undocumented migrants crossing the border.

  2. Welcome back to our live coverage

    Aerial view of a lorry surrounded by emergency workers
    Copyright: Getty Images

    We are bringing you live coverage on the deaths of dozens of migrants, who were found in an abandoned truck on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas. It's one of the deadliest incidents involving human smuggling on the US-Mexico border.

    Here’s a quick look at what we know so far:

    • Mexico says 50 deaths have now been confirmed after the truck was discovered on Monday evening
    • The Mexican president says 22 of the victims were Mexicans, seven were Guatemalans and two were Hondurans; 19 others are yet to be identified
    • It's thought the victims were undocumented migrants who'd crossed over from Mexico
    • 16 other people, including four children, have been taken to hospital
    • The survivors are said to be suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion; the area has been experiencing a heatwave
    • The White House has called the incident “absolutely horrific and heartbreaking”
    • Three people are being held in custody
    Map showing were the truck was found
    Copyright: .
