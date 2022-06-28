Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Fifty deaths have now been confirmed from the truck, Mexico says.

Its president said 22 of the victims were from Mexico, seven from Guatemala and two from Honduras.

The nationalities of 19 others remain unknown, Andrés Manuel López Obrador added in a press conference.

The route from Central America to the US via Mexico is dangerous but well-trodden.

In May, the US detained a record 239,000 undocumented migrants crossing the border.