Fifty deaths have now been confirmed from the truck, Mexico says.
Its president said 22 of the victims were from Mexico, seven from Guatemala and two from Honduras.
The nationalities of 19 others remain unknown, Andrés Manuel López Obrador added in a press conference.
The route from Central America to the US via Mexico is dangerous but well-trodden.
In May, the US detained a record 239,000 undocumented migrants crossing the border.
Welcome back to our live coverage
We are bringing you live coverage on the deaths of dozens of migrants, who were found in an abandoned truck on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas. It's one of the deadliest incidents involving human smuggling on the US-Mexico border.
Here’s a quick look at what we know so far:
Mexico says 50 deaths have now been confirmed after the
truck was discovered on Monday evening
The Mexican president says 22 of the victims were Mexicans,
seven were Guatemalans and two were Hondurans; 19 others are yet to be
identified
It's thought the victims were undocumented migrants who'd
crossed over from Mexico
16 other people, including four children, have been taken to
hospital
The survivors are said to be suffering from heat stroke and
heat exhaustion; the area has been experiencing a heatwave
The White House has called the incident “absolutely horrific
and heartbreaking”
Three people are being held in custody
Where did those who died come from?
