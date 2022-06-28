SAN ANTONIO POLICE Copyright: SAN ANTONIO POLICE

Now back to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who answers several questions on migrant crossings in his city, which is around 125 miles (200km) from the Mexican border.He specifies local authorities have been working to "assist migrants who are here seeking asylum throughout the year".

"We know there have been increasing volumes over the last six months, 12 months related to the policies," he says.

"But our work again is to provide humanitarian assistance. This is a far different situation to what we see."

When pressed on what the city could do to stop such tragedies, he says: "You're asking how do we solve the migration crisis in North America?

"I don't know if the city has the answers to that. Our job is to not ask why, but to ask how we can help."