Watch: Firefighters saw 'stacks of bodies', says chief
'You're asking how we stop the migrant crisis in North America?'
SAN ANTONIO POLICECopyright: SAN ANTONIO POLICE
Now back to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who answers several questions on migrant crossings in his city, which is around 125 miles (200km) from the Mexican border.He specifies local authorities have been working to "assist migrants who are here seeking asylum throughout the year".
"We know there have been increasing volumes over the last six months, 12 months related to the policies," he says.
"But our work again is to provide humanitarian assistance. This is a far different situation to what we see."
When pressed on what the city could do to stop such tragedies, he says: "You're asking how do we solve the migration crisis in North America?
"I don't know if the city has the answers to that. Our job is to not ask why, but to ask how we can help."
Police: We're not sure everyone has been found
Police Chief McManus says the three people arrested "weren't on the truck", when police arrived on the scene.
He says he won't provide further details because it is now a federal investigation.
But he does say officials aren't sure if all victims have been found so far.
"We had our canines out there going through the woods and we may have to do that again tomorrow in the light of day," says Chief McManus.
People inside lorry had no water or air conditioning
There was no water or air conditioning on the lorry where the 46 migrants died, Chief Hood confirms.
He says that while the truck was a refrigerated trailer, there was "no visible working" cooling unit on board.
San Antonio experienced hot weather on Monday, with temperatures reaching around 39C (103F).
All of the 16 survivors were taken to hospital within around an hour of being found, he says.
Chief Hood says the process went "very smoothly and quickly", with about 60 firefighters, 20 fire engines and 20 medic units in the response.
All of those on scene are receiving support for what they have, he confirms.
Quote Message: We're not supposed to open up a truck and see stacks of bodies in there. None of come to work imagining that. from Chief Charles Hood San Antonio Fire Department
We're not supposed to open up a truck and see stacks of bodies in there. None of come to work imagining that.
Survivors were 'hot to the touch'
BBCCopyright: BBC
Firefighters called to the scene at around 18:00 local time (00:00 BST) found a dead body outside the lorry, the head of San Antonio Fire Department says.
Speaking at the news conference, Chief Charles Hood confirms that 46 people were found dead, none of whom are children.
He adds that 16 people - 12 adults and four children - were all conscious when they were taken to hospital for treatment.
Hood says the patients were "hot to the touch" and suffering from heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Police: Three people in custody
The city's police chief William McManus says they have arrested three people - but didn't say whether the total included the lorry's drivers.
He says police received a call shortly before 18:00 local time. A worker in one of the industrial buildings nearby heard "a cry for help" from outside.
"He came out to investigate, found a trailer with doors partially open, opened up and found a number of deceased individuals inside."
San Antonio PoliceCopyright: San Antonio Police
'Forty-six people...likely trying to find a better life'
The city's mayor Ron Nirenberg has just addressed reporters.
"It's tragic," he says. "Forty-six individuals no longer with us, who had families, who were likely trying to find a better life."
It's believed to be worst mass death of transiting migrants in the city.
When asked how authorities could stop such events from happening, Mr Nirenberg referred to the wider "migration crisis in America".
SAN ANTONIO POLICECopyright: SAN ANTONIO POLICE
Welcome to our live coverage
Forty-six people, believed to be migrants, have been
found dead in a lorry in San Antonio, Texas
Sixteen
people - 12 adults and four children - have been taken to hospital suffering
from heat-related conditions
All
of those taken for treatment were conscious and no children have died, the San
Antonio Fire Department chief said
There was no sign of water or air conditioning in the lorry, which
had been abandoned on the outskirts of the city
Three people are in police custody and the
investigation has been given to US federal authorities
The area experienced sweltering heat on Monday, with temperatures
reaching over 39C (103F)
San Antonio, located around 250km (150 miles) from the Mexican border, is on a major routes for migrants entering the US
Live Reporting
Owen Amos, Frances Mao, and Adam Durbin
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters View more on twitterView more on twitter SAN ANTONIO POLICECopyright: SAN ANTONIO POLICE BBCCopyright: BBC San Antonio PoliceCopyright: San Antonio Police SAN ANTONIO POLICECopyright: SAN ANTONIO POLICE
-
Forty-six people, believed to be migrants, have been
found dead in a lorry in San Antonio, Texas
-
Sixteen
people - 12 adults and four children - have been taken to hospital suffering
from heat-related conditions
-
All
of those taken for treatment were conscious and no children have died, the San
Antonio Fire Department chief said
-
There was no sign of water or air conditioning in the lorry, which
had been abandoned on the outskirts of the city
-
Three people are in police custody and the
investigation has been given to US federal authorities
-
The area experienced sweltering heat on Monday, with temperatures
reaching over 39C (103F)
-
San Antonio, located around 250km (150 miles) from the Mexican border, is on a major routes for migrants entering the US
Two Guatemalans among survivors, Mexican foreign minister says
Mexico's foreign minister says two people from Guatemala are among the 16 sent to hospital for treatment.
Relaying information from the Mexican consul in San Antonio, Marcelo Ebrard says the survivors have been taken to four hospitals around the city.
Beto O'Rourke calls for expansion of legal migration routes
Meanwhile, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor has called for "urgent action" in response to the "devastating" news of the deaths.
Writing on Twitter, Beto O'Rourke says "human smuggling rings" operating across the US-Mexican border must be dismantled.
He adds they must be replaced with "expanded avenues" people to come to the US legally which "reflect our values and meet our country’s needs".
O'Rourke is up against Greg Abbott in the Texas governor election in November.
Texas governor says Biden created 'deadly open border'
The political reaction to the 46 deaths is already fierce. The Texas governor, Republican Greg Abbott, has blamed President Joe Biden's "open border policies" for the tragedy.
"These deaths are on Biden," he tweeted.
Watch: Firefighters saw 'stacks of bodies', says chief
'You're asking how we stop the migrant crisis in North America?'
Now back to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who answers several questions on migrant crossings in his city, which is around 125 miles (200km) from the Mexican border.He specifies local authorities have been working to "assist migrants who are here seeking asylum throughout the year".
"We know there have been increasing volumes over the last six months, 12 months related to the policies," he says.
"But our work again is to provide humanitarian assistance. This is a far different situation to what we see."
When pressed on what the city could do to stop such tragedies, he says: "You're asking how do we solve the migration crisis in North America?
"I don't know if the city has the answers to that. Our job is to not ask why, but to ask how we can help."
Police: We're not sure everyone has been found
Police Chief McManus says the three people arrested "weren't on the truck", when police arrived on the scene.
He says he won't provide further details because it is now a federal investigation.
But he does say officials aren't sure if all victims have been found so far.
"We had our canines out there going through the woods and we may have to do that again tomorrow in the light of day," says Chief McManus.
People inside lorry had no water or air conditioning
There was no water or air conditioning on the lorry where the 46 migrants died, Chief Hood confirms.
He says that while the truck was a refrigerated trailer, there was "no visible working" cooling unit on board.
San Antonio experienced hot weather on Monday, with temperatures reaching around 39C (103F).
All of the 16 survivors were taken to hospital within around an hour of being found, he says.
Chief Hood says the process went "very smoothly and quickly", with about 60 firefighters, 20 fire engines and 20 medic units in the response.
All of those on scene are receiving support for what they have, he confirms.
Survivors were 'hot to the touch'
Firefighters called to the scene at around 18:00 local time (00:00 BST) found a dead body outside the lorry, the head of San Antonio Fire Department says.
Speaking at the news conference, Chief Charles Hood confirms that 46 people were found dead, none of whom are children.
He adds that 16 people - 12 adults and four children - were all conscious when they were taken to hospital for treatment.
Hood says the patients were "hot to the touch" and suffering from heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Police: Three people in custody
The city's police chief William McManus says they have arrested three people - but didn't say whether the total included the lorry's drivers.
He says police received a call shortly before 18:00 local time. A worker in one of the industrial buildings nearby heard "a cry for help" from outside.
"He came out to investigate, found a trailer with doors partially open, opened up and found a number of deceased individuals inside."
'Forty-six people...likely trying to find a better life'
The city's mayor Ron Nirenberg has just addressed reporters.
"It's tragic," he says. "Forty-six individuals no longer with us, who had families, who were likely trying to find a better life."
It's believed to be worst mass death of transiting migrants in the city.
When asked how authorities could stop such events from happening, Mr Nirenberg referred to the wider "migration crisis in America".
Welcome to our live coverage