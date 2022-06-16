Immediately after opening the hearing, Bennie Thompson said that former vice-president Mike Pence would be at the heart of today's hearing.

He said that Pence agreed with the idea that there is nothing "more un-American" than one person choosing the President.

Additionally, Thompson said that Pence was in "tremendous danger" from "a mob" for defying the wishes of his former boss to overturn the results of the November 2020 election.

The danger to American democracy, Thompson added, "has not receded".