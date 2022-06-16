Immediately after opening the hearing, Bennie Thompson said that former vice-president Mike Pence would be at the heart of today's hearing.
He said that Pence agreed with the idea that there is nothing "more un-American" than one person choosing the President.
Additionally, Thompson said that Pence was in "tremendous danger" from "a mob" for defying the wishes of his former boss to overturn the results of the November 2020 election.
The danger to American democracy, Thompson added, "has not receded".
Hearings begin
The hearings have now begun with remarks from committee chairman Bennie Thompson.
He is expected to give about 10 minutes of opening statement along with vice-chair Liz Cheney.
What has Donald Trump said about the hearings?
Former President Donald Trump has so far dismissed the 6 January committee hearings as a “Kangaroo court” designed to distract Americans from the “disaster” of a Democratic-led government.
In a lengthy statement earlier this week, Trump accused the committee of being “desperate to change the narrative of a failing nation” while ignoring the rioting that erupted during US racial justice protests over the summer of 2020.
Additionally, Trump accused the “unselect pseudo-committee” of treason.
"Make no mistake, they control the government. They own this disaster. They are hoping that these hearings will somehow alter their failing prospects," he said.
Hearings to begin shortly
The committee hearings are expected to begin in just a few minutes time at 1pm local time (5pm GMT).
Please follow us here for more updates once the hearings begin.
What do I need to know about the hearings?
After 11 months of investigation, nearly 100 subpoenas and over 1,000 interviews, the congressional committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack is again presenting its findings to the American public.
Through the hearings, the Democratic-led committee wants to create a definitive account of the riot and the attempts to undermine the 2020 presidential election results.
Ultimately, the hearings could lead to prosecutions and new laws to strengthen election security.
Ahead of November’s midterm elections, Democrats may also be hoping that the hearings remind Americans of the chaotic 6 January riot carried out to buoy a Republican president.
Read more about the committee’s investigation and the hearings here.
What the committee has heard so far
Today’s hearing is the third held so far by the committee investigating the 6 January, 2021 riots at the US Capitol.
Over the course of the two previous hearings, the committee has sought to lay out their case that the riot formed part of a far-reaching conspiracy to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House.
In the first hearing on 9 January, committee chairman Bennie Thompson said that Mr Trump “was at the centre” of this effort to “stop the peaceful transfer of power” after the November 2020 election.
The committee has also aimed to make the case that the insistence of Trump and some of his allies - such as former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani - that the election was stolen directly led to the riot.
To do so, the committee has used testimony from members of Trump’s inner circle, including former Attorney General William Barr and daughter Ivanka Trump.
Who are the witnesses appearing?
Today’s hearing will include testimony from two witnesses and is expected to focus on the fissures in the Trump White House over whether Vice-President Pence could put a stop to Congress certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
One of today’s witnesses, Greg Jacob, was formerly Pence’s legal counsel.
He had previously testified to the committee that John Eastman, a Trump campaign attorney, had outlined a number of proposals for Pence to prevent the election certification, including declaring Trump the winner or rejecting state electors.
The committee will also hear from Michael Luttig, a former federal judge and conservative legal scholar who concluded after the election that Pence had no legal authority to challenge the results.
In an interview with Frontline released ahead of the committee’s first hearing last week, Luttig said that “the plan was to overturn the election through the exploitation of what I’ve called the institutions of democracy”.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage of the third public hearing of the congressional committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
The hearings aim to paint a full picture of the events that unfolded as supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump sought to stop Joe Biden from being confirmed as the winner of the 2020 election.
The Democratic-led committee says its findings will show the attack was the result of a coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the election.
Critics, however, have argued against the validity and purpose of the panel.
Today's hearing is expected to focus on Trump and his then Vice-President Mike Pence.
The committee says Trump tried to rally his supporters to pressure Pence to unilaterally change the election results in Congress - and put his life in danger as a result.
Follow us as we take you through the proceedings, with reactions and analysis from across the country.
