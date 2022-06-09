Capitol riot hearings to open with focus on Trump

The panel, which is chaired by congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans.

The Democrats are Zoe Lofgren (California), Elaine Luria (Virginia), Adam Schiff (California), Pete Aguilar (California), Stephanie Murphy (Florida) and Jamie Raskin (Maryland).

The two Republicans, Liz Cheney (Wyoming) and Adam Kinzinger (Illinois), are staunchly anti-Trump conservatives.

They were appointed by Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after she rejected three congressmen suggested by Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy.