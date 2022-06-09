Capitol riot hearings to open with focus on Trump

The panel, which is chaired by congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The panel, which is chaired by congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans.
The Democrats are Zoe Lofgren (California), Elaine Luria (Virginia), Adam Schiff (California), Pete Aguilar (California), Stephanie Murphy (Florida) and Jamie Raskin (Maryland).
The two Republicans, Liz Cheney (Wyoming) and Adam Kinzinger (Illinois), are staunchly anti-Trump conservatives.
They were appointed by Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after she rejected three congressmen suggested by Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy.
Former President Donald Trump has continued to insist that the 2020 election was “rigged”.
In a statement issued Thursday morning, he insisted that the committee of “political thugs” should have been investigating alleged voter fraud, not the Capitol attack.
The panel did not “spend one minute studying the reason that people went to Washington DC in massive numbers,” he said, adding that the crowd in Washington DC on 6 January, 2021 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country to make America great again”.
“It was about an election that was rigged and stolen, and a country that was about to go to hell,” he said.
“Look at our country now”.
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America reporter
The first public hearing of the 6 January committee is being presented on a Thursday evening for a very obvious reason – to command the largest audience possible.
Thursday nights have a traditionally been the prime window for American television viewership, when networks offer their flagship programming.
The committee members hope their offering will become“must-see TV” as well.There’s more to compelling viewing than a time slot, however. The goal for the committee will be to capture America’s attention – and hold it.
Given that the events being investigated took place more than a year ago, that could prove a difficult challenge.There are plenty of historical benchmarks that can measure success or failure.
A number of recent high-profile hearings generated massive audiences. Thirteen million people tuned in to the first day of Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial; Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh addressing allegations of sexual assault attracted 20 million and former FBI Director James Comey’s first appearance after being fired by Trump got 19.5 million.
All these took place during the day, when Americans were nominally at work, yet many watched anyway.
But those proceedings had an element of drama and the unknown – conditions that will be difficult for the January 6 committee to match.
Tonight’s hearing is the first in a series of public hearings in which the congressional committee investigating the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol will present its findings.
It follows a nearly year-long investigation - in which more than 100 subpoenas were issued and 1,000 interviews conducted - into the attack.
The hearing is expected to be tightly scripted.
The committee will present footage from the day, interspersed with clips of previously recorded testimony, live appearances and excerpts of documents and communications.
Welcome to our live coverage of the 6 January congressional hearings by a committee of the US House of Representatives. It is the first in a series of public hearings that will aim to paint a full picture of the events surrounding an attack on the US Capitol last year.
The Capitol riot, led by supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump, sought to stop Joe Biden from being confirmed as the winner of the 2020 election.
The Democratic-led committee has argued that its findings will show that the attack was the result of a coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the transfer of power with Trump at the centre of that effort.
Critics, however, have argued against the validity and purpose of the panel.
Follow us as we take you through the proceedings, with reactions and analysis from across the country.