There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas this morning even before the ruling.

Arkansas is key state at the centre of this debate because it has a so-called "trigger" law set to ban abortion in the wake of the decision.

We've spent the last three weeks at the clinic and every morning we've been greeted with joyful hellos and the women chatting and having fun with each other. But this morning, it was like they knew it was coming.

As we sat in the back office refreshing the Supreme Court page opinion website one nurse came in to say hello and tell us a story, not realising the decision had been posted just ten seconds before.

The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly closed and the distant sound of sobs started. The staff gathered together behind clothes doors to comfort each other.

We were asked to leave immediately so they could have time alone to process.

Outside the clinic, protestors were shouting at the cars still coming into the clinic. Patients didn't realise that the opinion had been handed down.

One protestor was taking pictures of license plates, shouting that being there was now illegal and that he would report all cars to authorities.

The escorts at the clinic, who stand in the Arkansas heat day in and day out to accompany patients in, were in a group hug. Through their tears, they told us today they are sad.

Tomorrow they get back to work to fight for women's rights.