New York City welcomes abortion seekers, mayor says
Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said that the city is open to women across the country in search of abortion care.
In a statement following the Supreme Court ruling, Adams said the decision is an "affront to basic human rights" that puts lives at risk.
“To those seeking abortions around the country: Know that
you are welcome here and that we will make every effort to ensure our reproductive
services are available and readily accessible to you,” he added.
With today's decision, the US is poised to be divided between states and municipalities with liberal versus restrictive abortion policies.
Protestors from both sides have been congregating outside the Supreme Court here, nearly every day in anticipation of this ruling. A line of more than a dozen police tried to separate the two groups.
As the ruling was announced, there were cheers from anti-abortion activists which rippled through the crowd. These were met with cries from pro-choice protestors saying the decision was illegitimate.
American flags are waving as the pro-choice camp denounced this decision as "fascism". A group of young women in red t-shirts - who are anti-abortion activists, marched past where the media is set up.
"We are the pro-life generation and we just abolished abortion," they shout.
Anti-abortion group: 'Just the beginning of our work'
March for Life, the anti-abortion group that hosts an annual gathering in Washington DC around the anniversary of the Roe v Wade ruling, has issued a statement celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 1973 decision.
Friday’s ruling is “just the beginning of our work to advance policies that protect life”, President Jeanne Mancini wrote.
“We will continue to march until abortion is unthinkable because equality begins in the womb.”
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade means access to abortion will be determined by individual states. Some states have already passed laws that make performing an abortion a felony, while others have banned the procedure without exceptions for rape or incest.
Michele Goodwin, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, said she believes the Court’s decision will usher in a new period of “involuntary servitude” in the United States because people with unplanned pregnancies will be forced to give birth.
Goodwin, who was a victim of sexual abuse as a child, has previously said that she believed having an abortion saved her life. Courts and legislatures made up primarily of men are making these decisions, she pointed out.
“You can’t help but think that that resembles the period of human enslavement in our country which we got rid of in 1865, but unfortunately has crawled back,” she said.
How hard will it be to get an abortion now?
The Supreme Court ruling means there will no longer be a nationwide guarantee to the right to abortion.
In many states, it's already very difficult to obtain one, particularly in the American South and Midwest.
The Guttmacher Institute - a pro-choice research institute - says it expects 26 of America’s 50 states to move immediately to crack down on clinics providing abortions.
Studies predict the average driving distance to abortion providers will increase by up to 791 miles.
And so even though many states will still provide abortions, the distance needed to travel to one could put the procedure out of reach for millions of women.
There
was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas this morning even before the
ruling.
Arkansas is key state at the centre of this debate because it has a so-called "trigger" law set to ban abortion in the wake of the decision.
We've
spent the last three weeks at the clinic and every morning we've been greeted
with joyful hellos and the
women chatting and having fun with each other. But this morning, it was like
they knew it was coming.
As we
sat in the back office refreshing the Supreme Court page opinion website one
nurse came in to say hello and tell us a story, not realising the decision had
been posted just ten seconds before.
The
doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly
closed and the distant sound of sobs started. The staff gathered together
behind clothes doors to comfort each other.
We were
asked to leave immediately so they could have time alone to process.
Outside
the clinic, protestors were shouting at the cars still coming into the
clinic. Patients didn't realise that the opinion had been handed down.
One
protestor was taking pictures of license plates, shouting that being there was
now illegal and that he would report all cars to authorities.
The
escorts at the clinic, who stand in the Arkansas heat day in and day out to accompany patients in, were in a group hug. Through their tears, they told us today they are sad.
Tomorrow
they get back to work to fight for women's rights.
Justice Thomas asks court to re-examine gay marriage
Justice Clarence Thomas - widely regarded as the Supreme Court's most conservative member - has written a concurring opinion alongside his vote to overturn Roe.
In it, Thomas goes beyond affirming today's ruling to ask the court to "reconsider" past Supreme Court decisions.
He asks to re-evaluate Griswold, which safeguards the right to contraception, Lawrence, which invalidated anti-sodomy laws, and Obergefell, which legalised same-sex marriage nationwide.
In essence, Clarence writes that all three of these rulings - major progressive victories - are now also up for re-examination.
from Justice Clarence Thomas: "In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell."
"In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell."
Which states will ban abortions immediately?
Following today's decision, the right to abortion has been returned to individual US states to determine.
There are 13 states that have so-called trigger laws in place, which will lead to an immediate ban.
They are Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming.
These states are mostly in the south and west, which means some women may have to travel long distances to find a clinic.
Today's ruling came down along ideological lines, matching the court's 6-3 split between conservative and liberal justices.
The court's six conservative justices - Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Neil Gorsuch, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett voted together to overturn Roe and Casey.
Justice Alito wrote the majority opinion, while Justice Roberts issued a separate opinion concurring with the majority, though giving his own judicial reasoning.
The three liberal justices - Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan dissented.
Ruling criminalises health freedom, says Pelosi
The Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has called today's decision the achievement of the Republican party's "dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions".
Pelosi blamed “Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican
Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court" for giving American women "less freedom than their mothers".
Pelosi: "With Roe now out of their way, radical Republicans are charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom. In the Congress, Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban. In the states, Republicans want to arrest doctors for offering reproductive care and women for terminating a pregnancy. GOP extremists are even threatening to criminalize contraception, as well as in-vitro fertilization and post-miscarriage care."
With Roe now out of their way, radical Republicans are charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom. In the Congress, Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban. In the states, Republicans want to arrest doctors for offering reproductive care and women for terminating a pregnancy. GOP extremists are even threatening to criminalize contraception, as well as in-vitro fertilization and post-miscarriage care."
She described the ruling as "cruel... outrageous and heart-wrenching" and said Democrats would "keep fighting ferociously to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law".
Court has righted a historic wrong, says Pence
Former US Vice-President Mike Pence has praised today's decision, saying that "life won" and that the Supreme Court has "righted a historic wrong" with its ruling gutting Roe v Wade.
In comments published by the conservative news outlet Breitbart, Pence said that "by returning the question of abortion to the states and to the people, this Supreme Court has...reaffirmed the right of the American people to govern themselves at the state level."
Pence - a long-standing anti-abortion advocate - added that he believes the effort to end abortions should continue across the country.
"Having been given this second chance for life, we must not
rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center
of American law in every state in the land," he said.
Roe ignored history, court ruling says
More from the Supreme Court's conservative majority, which says in its ruling that Roe ignored the history that came before - decades of legislation criminalising abortion.
From the Supreme Court ruling: "Roe either ignored or misstated this history, and Casey declined to reconsider Roe's faulty historical analysis."
Roe either ignored or misstated this history, and Casey declined to reconsider Roe’s faulty historical analysis.
Obama: 'A blow to all who believe in a free society'
Former US President Barack Obama has slammed the Supreme Court for reversing the 50-year precedent set by Roe v Wade.
The court has "relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues", he wrote on Twitter.
In a lengthier statement on Medium, he said that Friday's ruling is "a blow not just to women, but to all of us who believe that in a free society, there are limits to how much the government can encroach on our personal lives".
Noting that a clear majority of Americans supported Roe, he wrote that the decision would not significantly reduce abortions, but make illegal and dangerous procedures more likely.
"That's a result none of us should want," he wrote.
More from the Supreme Court's ruling, which has found that the Constitution does not protect the right to abortion.
From the Supreme Court ruling: "Guided by the history and tradition that map the essential components of the Nation's concept of ordered liberty, the Court finds the Fourteenth Amendment [which guarantees liberty for all citizens] clearly does not protect the right to an abortion."
Guided by the history and tradition that map the essential components of the Nation’s concept of ordered liberty, the Court finds the Fourteenth Amendment [which guarantees liberty for all citizens] clearly does not protect the right to an abortion."
From the Supreme Court ruling: "Until the latter part of the 20th century, there was no support in American law for a constitutional right to obtain an abortion. No state constitutional provision had recognized such a right. Until a few years before Roe, no federal or state court had recognized such a right... Indeed, abortion had long been a crime in every single State. At common law, abortion was criminal in at least some stages of pregnancy and was regarded as unlawful and could have very serious consequences at all stages."
Until the latter part of the 20th century, there was no support in American law for a constitutional right to obtain an abortion. No state constitutional provision had recognized such a right. Until a few years before Roe, no federal or state court had recognized such a right... Indeed, abortion had long been a crime in every single State. At common law, abortion was criminal in at least some stages of pregnancy and was regarded as unlawful and could have very serious consequences at all stages."
'It’s not enough just to make this the law of the land'
Tara McKelvey
BBC News, Washington
With
a soul-gospel song called "Freedom" playing in the background, anti-abortion activists outside the Supreme Court are
rejoicing.
But the work is not done, as one activist, Rebecca Oas, 41, of Ann
Arbor, Michigan, says.
“I am elated,” she tells me.
But her expression
changing, she says that the decision announced today is only one step in the
direction she and her colleagues want the US and the world to go on: “It’s not
enough just to make this the law of the land. To be pro-life is to make this [abortion] unthinkable.”
Behind her, friends and colleagues in her activist group explode
in regular cheers.
At the scene: Screams and tears of happiness from anti-abortion activists
Tara McKelvey
Reporting from Washington
As the announcement
was made, Macy Petty, 20, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, burst into sobs.
"I’ve [been] praying for these Supreme Court justices to do the right action," she tells me.
Her friends gather around and they hug and cheer the decision.
Pro-choice and anti-abortion activists have been gathering outside the Supreme Court almost daily in anticipation of today's decision.
'Constitution does not confer a right to abortion'
From the Supreme Court ruling: "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives."
The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.
The Supreme Court's conservative majority writes in the opinion release today that, first, the US Constitution "makes
no express reference to a right to obtain an abortion" and that the right to an abortion "is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition".
The opinion issued today overturning Roe v Wade was the result of a ruling on a case from Mississippi, Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization.
In 2018, Mississippi voted to ban abortions after the 15-week mark, except in cases of severe foetal abnormality or if there was a major health risk to the mother.
The proposed law was challenged by the state’s only abortion facility, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and it was deemed unconstitutional by a federal district judge and federal appeals court.
But the state appealed to the Supreme Court, and the case centres on the concept of “foetal viability” - the question of whether a foetus can survive outside the womb or not at that stage.
Mississippi argued that viability is “not an appropriate standard for assessing the constitutionality” of abortion laws and that states should broad powers to restrict abortion at earlier stages.
In overturning Roe, the opinion does that.
What will happen next?
Abortion will not immediately become illegal nationwide.
