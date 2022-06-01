Live
Verdict reached in Depp-Heard defamation trial
viewing this page
By Marianna Brady, Max Matza, Holly Honderich, Bernd Debusmann and Heather Sharp. With live reporting from Fairfax, VA from Nomia Iqbal and David Sillito.
By Marianna Brady, Max Matza, Holly Honderich, Bernd Debusmann and Heather Sharp. With live reporting from Fairfax, VA from Nomia Iqbal and David Sillito.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images EPACopyright: EPA Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
BreakingJudge and jury arrive in court
Judge Penney Azcarate has just entered the courtroom and is bringing the jury in.
Verdict expected in five minutes
The verdict is expected to be delivered in approximately five minutes, at 1500 local time (2000 UK time).
Depp fans 'nervous' outside courthouse
Johnny Depp fan Sophia Cadena checks in with the BBC's Nomia Iqbal minutes before the verdict:
"I’m feeling nervous. I’ve been here since day one - so coming for six weeks. I support Johnny, I believe him.
Gender has no violence and people don’t always comprehend that.
I still have my gut feeling that Depp will win or if not perhaps both will lose their cases. [Both have brought defamation cases against each other]. We’ll see.
US fans’ perspective may be different from the jurors, but we’ll always believe in Johnny."
Watch live
We're streaming the reading of the verdict live. To watch, click the play button at the top of this page.
Amber Heard has entered court room
Amber Heard has just entered the packed courtroom in Virginia, along with the lawyers from both legal teams.
The verdict is expected to be delivered at about 15:00 local time (19:00 GMT).
Who is Amber Heard?
The 36-year-old Texas native starred as the character Mera in the first Aquaman film, which took more than $1bn (around £900m) in cinemas around the world.
She stars in the sequel to Aquaman, set to debut next March, and also played Mera in the 2017 film Justice League.
She has had roles in the Oscar winning 2015 film The Danish Girl and the Oscar-nominated North Country in 2005.
She first met Depp while filming on the set of 2011 film The Rum Diary.
Who is Johnny Depp?
The 58-year-old native of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been a major Hollywood movie star for much of his life.
His first film appearance was in the 1984 horror flick Nightmare on Elm Street. He went on to become a teen idol after appearing in TV series 21 Jump Street in the late 1980s.
At one point he was thought to be the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.
His biggest role was playing Captain Jack Sparrow, the main character in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Depp starred in five films - but claimed as part of his defamation case that his ex-wife's allegations of domestic abuse cost him his role in the franchise.
Who determines the verdict?
The jury is composed of seven people, with two alternates.
Their identities have been ordered to remain sealed for a year, given the high-profile nature of the case.
But US media outlets have made their own observations of the jury.
According to Court TV, there are five men and two women.
They reportedly range in age from in their 20s to older than 60.
They deliberated for only two hours last Friday before taking a three-day break for the US Memorial Day long weekend, and continued for seven hours on Tuesday and for several hours on Wednesday morning.
Heard heads to the courthouse
Holly Honderich
BBC News, Washington
Amber Heard is on her way to the Fairfax courthouse, a source close to her has told the BBC.
Depp is is not expected to be there after making three unscheduled appearances at concerts with British guitarist Jeff Beck.
His absence was criticised by Heard's team, who chided him for "taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour."
Depp lawyer seen arriving at court
With less than an hour to go before the verdict is read, Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has been seen arriving at the courthouse in Virginia.
Vasquez became an improbable social media star over the course of the televised trial.
Read more about the attorney who has caught the eyes of court watchers and TikTokers alike.
Excitement outside courthouse
Nomia Iqbal
Reporting from Fairfax, Virginia
“A verdict!”
That was the shout from a member of the press gathered on the grassy bank outside the courthouse just moments ago.
The energy has suddenly electrified, turning what was a relaxed sunny day of people quietly waiting, into a quick media frenzy. Everyone is now poised for the verdict which will be read live in the next hour.
To say this case has got attention is an understatement.
Polls suggest more Americans have been interested in this rather than other pressing issues such as the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling and Ukraine war. It has lit up social media where coverage of the trial - which has been livestreamed - has hit billions of views.
Everyone has an opinion but the jury - made up of five men and two women - will be the ones who have the final say. Johnny Depp won’t be in court as he’s in the UK but his ex-wife Amber Heard is expected to be.
The conversation online: real or fake?
David Sillito
Reporting from Fairfax, Virginia
It’s clear that the Depp-Heard trial has captivated audiences worldwide. Millions have posed, shared, and re-tweeted.
But it’s less clear who, exactly, is generating all this online traffic.
Cyabra, an Israeli firm that tracks online disinformation, has been following the case for weeks. It analyses accounts that are spreading memes, videos and comments and tries to assess if they are genuine members of the public.
The results are startling, according to the company's spokesman, Rafi Mendelsohn.
"We were amazed to see that actually nearly 11% of the conversation around the trial was driven by fake accounts, which is a very high number," he said.
"To give some context, at any given conversation on average, we see maybe around 3 to 5% of the conversation involving fake accounts”.
The best comparison for a conversation with this level of bot and fake accounts would be a big election campaign.
Read more about the trial by TikTok here.
Heard and Depp - in their own words
Here's a look at what the former couple have said about each other on the witness stand.
What did Amber Heard say on the stand?
When Amber Heard took the stand, jurors heard a wildly different account of her relationship with Depp from the one offered by his team.
Heard, like her ex-husband, described an intense and immediate connection between the pair.
"I felt like butterflies. I couldn't see straight," she said.
But that connection was marred, Heard testified, by a sudden transformation. Depp would disappear for days, she claimed, and return drunk, high and angry.
She described violent outbursts - slaps, head butts and sharp kicks to the head - and disturbing episodes of sexual assault throughout their relationship.
"I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me," Heard told the jury of her decision to file for divorce in 2016.
"I had to leave him," she said. "I knew I wouldn't survive if I didn't.”
Depp has denied all allegations of assault.
What did Johnny Depp say on the stand?
Throughout the trial, Depp portrayed his ex-wife as a volatile spouse who abused and demeaned him.
After the romance of their first year together soured, the pair argued regularly, Depp said.
Heard frequently issued a "sarcastic, demeaning, aggressive, violent, toxic spew", and occasionally resorted to violence, he said.
Depp told the jury: "She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence."
Heard has admitted to striking her former partner on several occasions, after "years of not defending myself". But Heard said she was never "abusive" to Depp.
Wait, what is defamation again?
Defamation occurs when a written or spoken statement injures the reputation of a third party.
The standard for a public figure in the US to prove they have been defamed is very high.
In this case, Depp’s lawyers must have convinced the jury that Heard made the allegations knowing they were false or with "reckless disregard" of whether they were false or not.
How did we get here?
The livestreamed defamation trial has been watched by millions of viewers, with key moments replayed and debated across social media.
Now, after six weeks, the bitter legal battle between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard has almost come to a close.
Depp sued Heard for $50m(£40m) over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in which she described her experience as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".
She did not mention Depp or any other alleged perpetrator by name.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good afternoon from Virginia, where a jury has reached a verdict in the high-profile civil lawsuit between Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The verdict is expected at 15:00 local time (19:00 GMT).
We’re expected to hear soon about the decision from the seven-member jury, who have been deliberating since Friday.
The six-week trial has involved graphic accusations of emotional and physical abuse - by both sides. Depp, 58, and Heard, 36, have each denied any abuse.
Readers should be aware that the trial has contained graphic allegations of assault, and our live coverage may cover some of those topics.
We’ll have updates and analysis from our reporters watching the trial.