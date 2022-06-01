BBC Copyright: BBC Sophia Cadena (left) says she believes in Johnny Depp Image caption: Sophia Cadena (left) says she believes in Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp fan Sophia Cadena checks in with the BBC's Nomia Iqbal minutes before the verdict:

"I’m feeling nervous. I’ve been here since day one - so coming for six weeks. I support Johnny, I believe him.

Gender has no violence and people don’t always comprehend that.

I still have my gut feeling that Depp will win or if not perhaps both will lose their cases. [Both have brought defamation cases against each other]. We’ll see.

US fans’ perspective may be different from the jurors, but we’ll always believe in Johnny."