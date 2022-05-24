In response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the solution may be arming teachers.

Speaking to conservative news outlet Newsmax, Paxton said that "having potentially teachers and other administrators be armed" would help stop future attacks while authorities arrived.

"First responders typically can't get there in time to prevent a shooting. It's just not possible unless you have a police officer on every campus," he said. "I think you're going to have to do more at the school."