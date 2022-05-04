Amber Heard to take stand in Depp defamation trial

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Depp's attorney Wayne Dennison is pressing forensic psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes on gender stereotypes in her work, suggesting she has "only" supported female victims at trial.

"You almost always testify on behalf of a woman," Dennison says.

"That's not correct," Hughes responds, adding she doesn't testify on "behalf" of anyone.

"I frequently treat male victims of sexual violence."

Dr Hughes, who was called by Amber Heard's team, testified yesterday she believed Heard was the victim of domestic abuse in her relationship with Depp.

Her comments are in stark contrast to a psychologist called by Depp's team earlier in trial, who claimed Heard had two personality disorders, prone to playing the victim.