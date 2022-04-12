New York City’s mayor’s office and the state’s governor both say they are closely following the situation in Brooklyn and have urged the public to stay away from the area.

In a post on Twitter, Fabien Levy, press secretary for NYC Mayor Eric Adams, said that the mayor is already being briefed about the situation.

“While we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate,” he said.

New York state mayor Kathy Hochul said that state authorities will work with the city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and city police to provide further updates as they become available.