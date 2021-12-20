The 59-year-old is accused of having helped convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

US prosecutors allege she “played a critical role in the grooming and abuse” of minors.

Four charges relate to the years 1994-97 when she was, according to an indictment, among Epstein's closest associates and also in an "intimate relationship" with him.

Two other charges - of sex-trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor - came in an amended indictment and relate to the period between 2001 and 2004.

Sarah Ransome, one of Epstein's alleged victims, has told the BBC’s Panorama programme that Maxwell worked closely with him.

She said: "Ghislaine controlled the girls. She was like the madam. She was like the nuts and bolts of the sex-trafficking operation."

Maxwell denies all of this.