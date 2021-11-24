The three defendants were Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis, 35, and their neighbour William "Roddie" Bryan, 52.
Each of the men faced nine charges, including murder and aggravated assault.
Greg and Travis McMichael pursued Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was out for a jog in the coastal city of Brunswick, Georgia.
They claimed they wanted to make a 'citizen's arrest' because they suspected Arbery had been involved in neighbourhood burglaries.
Bryan joined the McMichaels after they began to pursue Arbery, helping box him in with his pickup truck.
Video from their pursuit and fatal shooting of Arbery provoked a nationwide outcry that led to the three men being arrested, more than two months after they killed the man.
Ahmaud 'was not just another dead black man'
Chelsea Bailey
Digital producer, BBC News
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
“If
it wasn’t for the efforts of people here in this community… Ahmaud would be
just another dead black man.”
Elijah Bobby Henderson is a pastor in Brunswick and a member of “A Better
Glynn,” a local group founded in the uncertain days after Ahmaud Arbery was
killed to demand justice and accountability.
On the day of his death, "a lot of systems collided to take (Ahmaud's) life,”
Henderson said. “There's a lot more justice that needs to be executed.”
Henderson
points to the local Confederate monument -- which is scheduled for removal but
remains bubble wrapped to “protect it from further damage” -- as a sign that
change can be slow.
“We’re
still fighting right now- the city has full authority to remove this and yet
it’s still here,” he said. “We have to have a system of people that not just
see (racism) and say, well, that's not me."
"You have to see things and say, ‘I
have to do something about that.’”
Arbery family member 'just happy'
Arbery family member Sequoia Dixon was in court when the verdict was read.
"It's been very stressful but finally we're getting the justice we were looking for," she told Reuters as she came out of court.
The family, she says, "were all together" in a huddle when the judge spoke.
"Once they read out the verdict we gave each other hugs and shared some tears with one another. Just happy," she said.
She said she was also grateful that the verdict came out the day before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Arbery supporters cheer as verdicts read
Aleem Maqbool
BBC North America correspondent, Glynn County, Georgia
With all the speculation there had been about how a jury comprised of eleven white people and just one black person would interpret the facts of this case, there had been a lot of nervousness among supporters of Ahmaud Arbery’s family ahead of these verdicts.
It was then with a great deal of relief that the crowd gathered outside the courthouse let out a huge cheer when the first guilty verdict was read out.
The cheers continued as the judgements continued to be announced.
The Arbery family
Chelsea Bailey
Digital producer, BBC News
Growing
up, Jasmine Arbery and her brother Ahmaud looked so much alike people often
assumed they were twins.
Now, as the world reacts to the verdict, Jasmine told
me focus is on ensuring her family - especially her mother Wanda - finds a way to heal from the trauma.
“To get to this point with the trial, I feel like it will be a part of her that
will rest along with Ahmaud,” she said.
“This is a part of justice, but our
healing process is totally different. And we've come to that
realisation.”
Jasmine
graduated on Ahmaud’s birthday with a master’s degree in mental health
counselling and has also since had a daughter. She said she’s going to raise her
little girl to know she had a wonderful uncle named Ahmaud.
“It
was really difficult being in the courtroom,” she said.
“When the world moves
on, some people don't get to move on. And by some people I mean the family
members.”
The moment the verdict was read
The three defendants stood silently as their verdict was read. Asked if they wished to address the court, all three men declined.
The defence asked that the jury be individually be polled to confirm that their verdict vote was accurate. Each of the nine women and three men on the jury confirmed that it was correct.
The scene at the courthouse
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Outside the court protesters are chanting "say his name - Ahmaud Arbery".
Inside the court, Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones lowered her head and sobbed into her chest as the guilty charges were read.
His father Marcus Arbery was escorted out by bailiffs after he shouted "long time coming" after the first of the charges was returned guilty.
What was the verdict?
The verdict has just been read in the courtroom.
Travis McMichael was found guilty on all counts.
Greg McMichael, his father, was found not guilty of malice murder, but guilty on the other eight counts.
Their neighbour William Bryan was found guilty on three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
What were the charges?
The three defendants each faced:
One count of malice murder
Four counts of felony murder
Two counts of aggravated assault
One count of false imprisonment
One count of criminal attempt to commit a felony
BreakingVerdict in for trial over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Welcome to our live coverage.
After two days, a jury has returned a verdict on the fate of three men accused of killing a black jogger last year.
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was fatally shot during a confrontation with Travis McMichael, his father Gregory and their neighbour, William Bryan.
All three men have been found guilty of multiple counts.
The case has gripped the attention of the US after video of Arbery’s fatal moments went viral months after his death.
The three men are now facing life in prison. They had denied all charges and claim they acted in self-defence.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
One count of malice murder
-
Four counts of felony murder
-
Two counts of aggravated assault
-
One count of false imprisonment
-
One count of criminal attempt to commit a felony
Who was on trial again?
The three defendants were Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis, 35, and their neighbour William "Roddie" Bryan, 52.
Each of the men faced nine charges, including murder and aggravated assault.
Greg and Travis McMichael pursued Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was out for a jog in the coastal city of Brunswick, Georgia.
They claimed they wanted to make a 'citizen's arrest' because they suspected Arbery had been involved in neighbourhood burglaries.
Bryan joined the McMichaels after they began to pursue Arbery, helping box him in with his pickup truck.
Video from their pursuit and fatal shooting of Arbery provoked a nationwide outcry that led to the three men being arrested, more than two months after they killed the man.
Ahmaud 'was not just another dead black man'
Chelsea Bailey
Digital producer, BBC News
“If it wasn’t for the efforts of people here in this community… Ahmaud would be just another dead black man.”
Elijah Bobby Henderson is a pastor in Brunswick and a member of “A Better Glynn,” a local group founded in the uncertain days after Ahmaud Arbery was killed to demand justice and accountability.
On the day of his death, "a lot of systems collided to take (Ahmaud's) life,” Henderson said. “There's a lot more justice that needs to be executed.”
Henderson points to the local Confederate monument -- which is scheduled for removal but remains bubble wrapped to “protect it from further damage” -- as a sign that change can be slow.
“We’re still fighting right now- the city has full authority to remove this and yet it’s still here,” he said. “We have to have a system of people that not just see (racism) and say, well, that's not me."
"You have to see things and say, ‘I have to do something about that.’”
Arbery family member 'just happy'
Arbery family member Sequoia Dixon was in court when the verdict was read.
"It's been very stressful but finally we're getting the justice we were looking for," she told Reuters as she came out of court.
The family, she says, "were all together" in a huddle when the judge spoke.
"Once they read out the verdict we gave each other hugs and shared some tears with one another. Just happy," she said.
She said she was also grateful that the verdict came out the day before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Arbery supporters cheer as verdicts read
Aleem Maqbool
BBC North America correspondent, Glynn County, Georgia
With all the speculation there had been about how a jury comprised of eleven white people and just one black person would interpret the facts of this case, there had been a lot of nervousness among supporters of Ahmaud Arbery’s family ahead of these verdicts.
It was then with a great deal of relief that the crowd gathered outside the courthouse let out a huge cheer when the first guilty verdict was read out.
The cheers continued as the judgements continued to be announced.
The Arbery family
Chelsea Bailey
Digital producer, BBC News
Growing up, Jasmine Arbery and her brother Ahmaud looked so much alike people often assumed they were twins.
Now, as the world reacts to the verdict, Jasmine told me focus is on ensuring her family - especially her mother Wanda - finds a way to heal from the trauma.
“To get to this point with the trial, I feel like it will be a part of her that will rest along with Ahmaud,” she said.
“This is a part of justice, but our healing process is totally different. And we've come to that realisation.”
Jasmine graduated on Ahmaud’s birthday with a master’s degree in mental health counselling and has also since had a daughter. She said she’s going to raise her little girl to know she had a wonderful uncle named Ahmaud.
“It was really difficult being in the courtroom,” she said.
“When the world moves on, some people don't get to move on. And by some people I mean the family members.”
The moment the verdict was read
The three defendants stood silently as their verdict was read. Asked if they wished to address the court, all three men declined.
The defence asked that the jury be individually be polled to confirm that their verdict vote was accurate. Each of the nine women and three men on the jury confirmed that it was correct.
The scene at the courthouse
Outside the court protesters are chanting "say his name - Ahmaud Arbery".
Inside the court, Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones lowered her head and sobbed into her chest as the guilty charges were read.
His father Marcus Arbery was escorted out by bailiffs after he shouted "long time coming" after the first of the charges was returned guilty.
What was the verdict?
The verdict has just been read in the courtroom.
Travis McMichael was found guilty on all counts.
Greg McMichael, his father, was found not guilty of malice murder, but guilty on the other eight counts.
Their neighbour William Bryan was found guilty on three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
What were the charges?
The three defendants each faced:
BreakingVerdict in for trial over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Welcome to our live coverage.
After two days, a jury has returned a verdict on the fate of three men accused of killing a black jogger last year.
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was fatally shot during a confrontation with Travis McMichael, his father Gregory and their neighbour, William Bryan.
All three men have been found guilty of multiple counts.
The case has gripped the attention of the US after video of Arbery’s fatal moments went viral months after his death.
The three men are now facing life in prison. They had denied all charges and claim they acted in self-defence.
Here’s the latest.