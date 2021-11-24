The three defendants were Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis, 35, and their neighbour William "Roddie" Bryan, 52.

Each of the men faced nine charges, including murder and aggravated assault.

Greg and Travis McMichael pursued Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was out for a jog in the coastal city of Brunswick, Georgia.

They claimed they wanted to make a 'citizen's arrest' because they suspected Arbery had been involved in neighbourhood burglaries.

Bryan joined the McMichaels after they began to pursue Arbery, helping box him in with his pickup truck.

Video from their pursuit and fatal shooting of Arbery provoked a nationwide outcry that led to the three men being arrested, more than two months after they killed the man.