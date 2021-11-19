Rittenhouse
US jury clears teen gunman of homicide

  1. Welcome to our live coverage

    US teenager Kyle Rittenhouse - who shot and killed two men during racial justice protests last year - has been cleared of homicide after claiming self-defence.

    The 18-year-old killed two men and wounded a third on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August.

    During the high-profile and politically divisive trial, his defence said he had feared for his life. Prosecutors argued he was looking for trouble that night.

    National Guard troops have been sent to the city amid fears of unrest.

    Join our live coverage of this fast developing story - we'll be bringing you all the latest from our correspondents, eyewitnesses' accounts and reaction in the US and around the world.

