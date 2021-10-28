Trans-Alaska Pipeline (Alyeska pipleline) running through landscape with Mountain range in the distance in Alaska
Congress to challenge oil executives over climate

  1. Welcome to our live coverage

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s hearing in the US Congress.

    Top executives from major US oil companies are about to testify before a congressional committee over accusations they misled the public over the reality of climate change.

    This is the first time industry bosses will answer questions about climate change in Congress under oath.

    Giving evidence (remotely) are the CEOs of Exxon, Chevron and BP America, the president of Shell and the heads of lobby firms the American Petroleum Institute and the US Chamber of Commerce.

    The companies say they want to use the hearing to highlight their recent efforts to combat climate change.

    We’ll bring you updates and analysis from our teams in Washington DC and London as the hearing unfolds.

