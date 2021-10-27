Alec Baldwin fired the gun in Thursday's fatal shooting.
The US actor - known for acting credits like Saturday Night Live and The Departed - had been starring in and producing the film Rust when the accident happened.
On Friday he paid tribute to the 42-year-old cinematographer he accidentally killed.
“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin said in a tweeted statement.
“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”
He was later photographed meeting with the family of Hutchins at a hotel in Santa Fe.
How first responders reacted to the shooting on set
Audio recordings have shown how first responders reacted after Halyna Hutchins was shot on set.
One is heard on a dispatch radio, saying a crew member was "shot accidentally".
Hutchins was airlifted to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
Filmmakers from around the world have reacted to the fatal incident with statements of shock and sadness.
What we know about the shooting
News broke late last Thursday that actor Alec Baldwin had been involved in an accidental shooting death on a US movie set.
Details have gradually emerged in the days since as investigators try to piece together what happened.
We now know that:
The shooting happened during a rehearsal on the set of Rust - a western movie Baldwin was producing and filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Halyna Hutchins, the movie’s cinematographer, was killed in the shooting and the director of the film, Joel Souza, was wounded
Legal documents say Baldwin had believed the gun was safe before it was handed to him. They also say the revolver discharged as he was practicing drawing it across his body and pointing it at a camera
The weapon was being used as a prop but officials have described it as a “legit gun” that was “antique-era appropriate” for the production
On Friday, Baldwin said there were “no words” to convey his “shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident” in a statement which paid tribute to Ms Hutchins as a “deeply admired colleague”
Investigators have been carrying out searches of the set and interviewing witnesses in the case they describe as “complicated”
They have refused to rule out filing criminal charges in the case, amid widespread media speculation about safety and gun regulation on set - including by former crew members
Who was Halyna Hutchins?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Women cinematographers are few and far between in Hollywood, and the industry has been mourning the loss of one of its rising female stars.
Born in Ukraine and raised on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, Halyna Hutchins worked as a journalist in her home country, then a documentary maker in the UK.
She worked her way up through Tinseltown before she was chosen as director of photography on “Rust”, a Western starring Alec Baldwin.
Colleagues and peers have paid tribute to her as “an incredible artist” and “a wonderful mother”.
"She was so talented, a photography director with her own vision, her own strong ideas," said Alex Fedosov, another Ukrainian filmmaker, to the BBC.
The update comes a day after the district attorney told the New York Times that criminal charges could be filed in the case.
“We haven’t ruled out anything,” Ms Carmack-Altwies told the newspaper in an interview. “Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table”.
Welcome to our coverage
We will be bringing you the latest from a news conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where officials are expected to give an update on the investigation into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set last week.
The news conference will begin at 10:00 local time (17:00 BST).
Three people handled the gun
Investigators in Santa Fe are now detailing the incident that took place last week.
County Sheriff Adam Mendoza said two crew members - the film's assistant director and armorer - handled the firearm before actor and producer Alec Baldwin fired a fatal shot.
"All three individuals have been cooperative in the investigation and have provided statements," said Mendoza.
Police are beginning the first press conference on the Rust film set shooting that left one dead.
We will bring you the latest updates from officials in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
News conference to begin shortly
It’s only a few minutes until we hear an update from Santa Fe officials about the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.
We expect County Sheriff Adan Mendoza to appear along with Mary Carmack-Altwies, Santa Fe’s district attorney.
The news conference will begin 10:00 local time (12:00 EST; 17:00 BST).
Key crew member previously sacked over gun safety violations
Investigators have said the man who handed Alec Baldwin his weapon was assistant director Dave Halls.
Halls reportedly called out "cold gun" as he did so, meaning the weapon had no live ammunition.
An affidavit filed over the incident claims he did not know there were live rounds in the firearm.
Press agency AFP reported on Monday that Halls had been dismissed from a previous film production in 2019 over gun safety violations.
The producers of Freedom's Path confirmed a crew member had "incurred a minor and temporary injury when a gun was unexpectedly discharged" on set.
Read more.
Read more about Hutchins.
What can we expect?
Law enforcement officials are expected to discuss their initial findings at Wednesday’s news conference.
It will be the first detailed public comments by investigators since Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot dead last week.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies are both set to appear.
