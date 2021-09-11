Queen honours victims 'from many nations and faiths'
The Queen has sent a message to
US President Biden this morning.
She says her
thoughts and prayers are with the victims, survivors and their families, as well as the first responders and rescue workers.
In her message, she also paid tribute to the resilience of the
communities who joined together to rebuild.
"My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is
held fast in my memory," she says.
"It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations,
faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the
resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to
rebuild."
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
What will happen later today?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Memorials and vigils are being held across the US with major events being held at the three sites where the attacks took place.
In New York
At the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which occupies the site of the destroyed World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, names of victims will be read out from 08:46 local time (13:46 BST). The reading will be paused six separate times to acknowledge key moments from the day.
In Washington DC
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley will host an observance ceremony at the Pentagon for the 184 people who died there.
The Democratic and Republican leaders of the houses of Congress will lead lawmakers in a moment of silence.
In Pennsylvania
An official ceremony will be held for the victims of Flight 93, which crashed in a field in Shanksville. Former President George Bush is expected to attend and deliver remarks.
President Joe Biden is also due to appear at all three events throughout the day.
A day of remembrance ahead
Welcome to our live coverage of the memorial events for the September 11 attacks.
Four passenger planes hijacked by al-Qaeda killed nearly 3,000 people in the US.
We will bring you the latest from the events happening in three US cities, and explain how the attacks 20 years ago still have an impact on the world today.
Live Reporting
Edited by Tom Geoghegan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What happened on 9/11?
This is the first major anniversary of the attacks where a generation of people has grown up with no recollection of the events that day.
Four planes flying over the eastern US were seized simultaneously by small teams of suicide attackers. Thousands were murdered in a matter of minutes.
The planes were used as guided missiles to crash into landmark buildings in New York and Washington.
Two planes struck the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in Manhattan and a third plane hit the Pentagon - the US military headquarters just outside Washington DC.
The fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against their hijackers.
In all, 2,977 people (not counting the 19 hijackers) lost their lives, most of them in New York.
Read more on the event and its consequences
Queen honours victims 'from many nations and faiths'
The Queen has sent a message to US President Biden this morning.
She says her thoughts and prayers are with the victims, survivors and their families, as well as the first responders and rescue workers.
In her message, she also paid tribute to the resilience of the communities who joined together to rebuild.
"My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory," she says.
"It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild."
What will happen later today?
Memorials and vigils are being held across the US with major events being held at the three sites where the attacks took place.
In New York
At the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which occupies the site of the destroyed World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, names of victims will be read out from 08:46 local time (13:46 BST). The reading will be paused six separate times to acknowledge key moments from the day.
In Washington DC
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley will host an observance ceremony at the Pentagon for the 184 people who died there.
The Democratic and Republican leaders of the houses of Congress will lead lawmakers in a moment of silence.
In Pennsylvania
An official ceremony will be held for the victims of Flight 93, which crashed in a field in Shanksville. Former President George Bush is expected to attend and deliver remarks.
President Joe Biden is also due to appear at all three events throughout the day.
A day of remembrance ahead
Welcome to our live coverage of the memorial events for the September 11 attacks.
Four passenger planes hijacked by al-Qaeda killed nearly 3,000 people in the US.
We will bring you the latest from the events happening in three US cities, and explain how the attacks 20 years ago still have an impact on the world today.