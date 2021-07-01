Fire officers comb through debris at a collapsed tower block in Florida
Safety fears force search pause at Miami block

Live Reporting

Edited by Thom Poole

All times stated are UK

  1. Biden to pay '100% of the cost' for first month of rescue

    Joe Biden at a command briefing in Florida
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: President Biden (centre) attended a command briefing, flanked by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (left) and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (right)

    President Biden has arrived in Surfside, and immediately pledged federal financial aid to the search efforts.

    "I want to pick up 100% of the cost from the county and the state over the first 30 days," he said at a command briefing with Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

    "There's going to be a lot of pain and suffering and anxiety, and even the need for psychological help in the days and months to follow. So we're not going anywhere," he added.

    Mr Biden will later meet with families of the victims, before giving a public address on the tower collapse.

  2. 'People went to sleep, and then they died'

    It was Elena Blasser's dream to live near the beach. It came true a decade ago when she moved in to Champlain Towers South.

    Now, with the partial collapse of the building, her son Pablo Rodríguez has lost hope that his mother and grandmother are still alive - and he wants answers.

    Video content

    Video caption: Miami building collapse: 'People went to sleep, and then they died'

  3. What Biden has planned on his visit to site

    The Bidens land in Miami to see the scene of a collapsed tower block
    Copyright: Reuters

    President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have landed in Miami, Florida and are now traveling to Surfside - the site of the building collapse.

    The president will receive a command briefing to start the day – and here’s what follows.

    • 1500 GMT (1100 local time) Biden to thanks first responders and rescue crew
    • 1630 GMT (1230 local time) First couple meets with victims’ families
    • 1950 GMT (1550 local time) Biden delivers remarksto the public

  4. Why the rescue effort is so difficult

    rescuers
    Copyright: Getty Images

    As we've been reporting, search teams have temporarily stopped work amid fears the remaining structure could collapse.

    The concerns about the remaining site's structural weaknesses are just one of a number of challenges facing rescuers.

    Rescue personnel are working in difficult conditions - hot, humid and cramped - and are being hampered by the outbreak of fires and tropical storms.

    Read more about how the rescue effort is being carried out here.

  5. Work at site paused

    Rescuers in Miami
    Copyright: EPA

    The rescue efforts are, temporarily at least, on hold over fears of structural problems.

    Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said they stopped operations early this morning due to concerns about the safety of rescuers. The families of the missing have been told about the halt.

    Fire chief Alan Cominsky said expanding cracks and a shifting column rendered the building unsafe and prompted the halt. The search will restart when it is safe, he said.

  6. Live coverage begins

    Hello and welcome to our coverage of President Biden's visit to Surfside, near Miami, Florida, the scene of last week's collapse of a tower block.

    He's due to make a speech and will meet rescuers, as well as the families of the scores of victims.

    Rescuers have continued to comb the debris for survivors and have not yet given up hope.

