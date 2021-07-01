Reuters Copyright: Reuters President Biden (centre) attended a command briefing, flanked by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (left) and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (right) Image caption: President Biden (centre) attended a command briefing, flanked by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (left) and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (right)

President Biden has arrived in Surfside, and immediately pledged federal financial aid to the search efforts.

"I want to pick up 100% of the cost from the county and the state over the first 30 days," he said at a command briefing with Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

"There's going to be a lot of pain and suffering and anxiety, and even the need for psychological help in the days and months to follow. So we're not going anywhere," he added.

Mr Biden will later meet with families of the victims, before giving a public address on the tower collapse.