It was 25 May 2020 and Americans were celebrating the Memorial Day holiday that traditionally marks the start of summer. In Minneapolis, Minnesota, George Floyd was arrested outside a shop on suspicion of having passed a counterfeit $20 (£14) note. After a brief struggle with officers sparked by his refusal to get into a police car, Floyd was held down under the weight of three policemen for over nine minutes as another officer prevented anguished witnesses from intervening. Floyd was taken to hospital and pronounced dead an hour later. Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in the widely-viewed video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, was convicted of murder on 20 April 2021 after a trial that was broadcast live. The three other officers involved in the arrest are due to go on trial in March 2022. Read the full story about what happened in George Floyd's final moments here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Welcome to our live coverage
Join us today for the anniversary of George Floyd's death, as his family, activists and lawmakers take part in marches and memorial events across the US and the world.
Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police last May sparked global protests against racism and has led to widespread police reforms.
Last month, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin - who was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes - was found guilty of murder.
We’ll be bringing you coverage from the US and around the globe, with analysis from our correspondents on the ground.