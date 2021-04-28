Congress blocked by a large fence
Live

Biden set to deliver first speech to Congress

preview
1
viewing this page

By Jude Sheerin and Ritu Prasad

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to our live coverage

    Welcome to our live coverage of President Joe Biden's first speech to a joint session of Congress, on the eve of his 100th day in the White House.

    During Wednesday night's primetime, State of the Union-style address, he'll promote a whopping package for families and education.

    A rebuttal, delivered by South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott, will follow.

    Ahead of the president's speech at 21:00 EDT / 02:00 BST, we'll bring you analysis, fact-checks and all the latest from Capitol Hill.

Back to top