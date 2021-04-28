Welcome to our live coverage of President Joe Biden's first speech to a joint session of Congress, on the eve of his 100th day in the White House. During Wednesday night's primetime, State of the Union-style address, he'll promote a whopping package for families and education. A rebuttal, delivered by South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott, will follow. Ahead of the president's speech at 21:00 EDT / 02:00 BST, we'll bring you analysis, fact-checks and all the latest from Capitol Hill.
