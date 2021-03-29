The prosecution will spend about two weeks presenting their case, followed by about two weeks by the defence. Opening arguments on Monday will see the state’s team argue that Derek Chauvin used deadly force in subduing George Floyd during his arrest. Many people across the world watched the video showing the police officer’s knee on the neck of Floyd for more than nine minutes. That will be the key piece of evidence for the prosecution.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial, the officer charged with killing George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota.
George Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests last June, with calls for police reform across the US.
Opening arguments begin at 09:30 local time (15:30 BST) and will be livestreamed.