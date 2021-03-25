Joe Biden has waited longer than any modern president to hold his first solo press conference, so the spotlight on his performance will be more intense than if he had knocked one out during his first few weeks in office.

Reporters are certain to ask about the multiple crises his administration is facing – the coronavirus pandemic, its continued adverse effects on the US economy and the recent upsurge in migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border.

That last topic will be a particular test for the president, given that the situation has been exacerbated, in part, by his early decision to reverse a Trump-era policy of turning back undocumented children who make it onto US soil.

Biden may also be pressed to address big-picture questions, like what his next policy objectives are and how he might live up to his bipartisan goals, given his legislative agenda so far has been fiercely opposed by most Republicans.

The new president campaigned on a “new tone” in Washington, but so far at least it seems like more of the same political battles.