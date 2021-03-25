Joe Biden has waited longer than any modern president to hold his first solo press conference, so the spotlight on his performance will be more intense than if he had knocked one out during his first few weeks in office.
Reporters are certain to ask about the multiple crises his administration is facing – the coronavirus pandemic, its continued adverse effects on the US economy and the recent upsurge in migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border.
That last topic will be a particular test for the president, given that the situation has been exacerbated, in part, by his early decision to reverse a Trump-era policy of turning back undocumented children who make it onto US soil.
Biden may also be pressed to address big-picture questions, like what his next policy objectives are and how he might live up to his bipartisan goals, given his legislative agenda so far has been fiercely opposed by most Republicans.
The new president campaigned on a “new tone” in Washington, but so far at least it seems like more of the same political battles.
What questions will Biden be asked?
Reporters will pepper questions at Biden on a range of issues.
Here are a few questions that reporters have been saying they plan to ask:
What is being done to manage the influx of child migrants in US detention centres?
How will he respond to recent military provocations from Russia and North Korea?
Can Democrats advance any legislation through the evenly-divided Senate without eliminating the filibuster? (The filibuster requires 60 votes from the 100 member chamber).
Has his family - namely his son and brother - been profiting off the family name, as is frequently claimed by conservative media?
Given his age, 78, will he seek a second term in 2024?
We’re also likely to hear from Biden on Iran and China, the latest on the coronavirus vaccine rollout, and perhaps on why he refused to euthanise his dog that bit a White House employee.
Biden's big day
Welcome to our live coverage of Joe Biden's first press conference as US president.
The long awaited event comes 64 days after Biden took over the White House from Donald Trump.
People on both sides of the US political aisle have criticised the president for waiting several weeks to hold his first official Q&A with the press. Most US presidents in recent history had already held several at this point in their term.
So, what should we expect? Biden will likely field questions on foreign policy, gun control, immigration issues, the pandemic and much more.
The event is scheduled to begin at 13:15 EDT (17:15 GMT) in the White House East Room.
We'll be streaming the press conference live on this page.
Live Reporting
Edited by Marianna Brady
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
What is being done to manage the influx of child migrants in US detention centres?
-
How will he respond to recent military provocations from Russia and North Korea?
-
Can Democrats advance any legislation through the evenly-divided Senate without eliminating the filibuster? (The filibuster requires 60 votes from the 100 member chamber).
-
Has his family - namely his son and brother - been profiting off the family name, as is frequently claimed by conservative media?
-
Given his age, 78, will he seek a second term in 2024?
Biden's biggest test so far
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America reporter
Joe Biden has waited longer than any modern president to hold his first solo press conference, so the spotlight on his performance will be more intense than if he had knocked one out during his first few weeks in office.
Reporters are certain to ask about the multiple crises his administration is facing – the coronavirus pandemic, its continued adverse effects on the US economy and the recent upsurge in migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border.
That last topic will be a particular test for the president, given that the situation has been exacerbated, in part, by his early decision to reverse a Trump-era policy of turning back undocumented children who make it onto US soil.
Biden may also be pressed to address big-picture questions, like what his next policy objectives are and how he might live up to his bipartisan goals, given his legislative agenda so far has been fiercely opposed by most Republicans.
The new president campaigned on a “new tone” in Washington, but so far at least it seems like more of the same political battles.
What questions will Biden be asked?
Reporters will pepper questions at Biden on a range of issues.
Here are a few questions that reporters have been saying they plan to ask:
We’re also likely to hear from Biden on Iran and China, the latest on the coronavirus vaccine rollout, and perhaps on why he refused to euthanise his dog that bit a White House employee.
Biden's big day
Welcome to our live coverage of Joe Biden's first press conference as US president.
The long awaited event comes 64 days after Biden took over the White House from Donald Trump.
People on both sides of the US political aisle have criticised the president for waiting several weeks to hold his first official Q&A with the press. Most US presidents in recent history had already held several at this point in their term.
So, what should we expect? Biden will likely field questions on foreign policy, gun control, immigration issues, the pandemic and much more.
The event is scheduled to begin at 13:15 EDT (17:15 GMT) in the White House East Room.
We'll be streaming the press conference live on this page.