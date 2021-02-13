To call or not to call, that is the key question now before House impeachment managers.

Ahead of today, it seemed as though the answer was no, but now Politico and CNN are reporting that some Senate Democrats - and even a few Republicans - are keen on learning more about Trump's thought process during the riot.

Was he "horrified", as his defence team claimed? Or were earlier reports citing top aides saying he was pleased more accurate?

Democratic Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Jeff Merkley and Chris Van Hollen have now indicated calling witnesses would be a good way to clarify the matter.

So who might House managers call? For starters, two Republican lawmakers who spoke to Trump during the unfolding chaos: Senator Tommy Tuberville and Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Meanwhile, Trump's defence has told Politico they would want to call House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, to explain "why they rejected additional security".