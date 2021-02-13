To call or not to call, that is the key question now before House impeachment managers.
Ahead of today, it seemed as though the answer was no, but now Politico and CNN are reporting that some Senate Democrats - and even a few Republicans - are keen on learning more about Trump's thought process during the riot.
Was he "horrified", as his defence team claimed? Or were earlier reports citing top aides saying he was pleased more accurate?
Democratic Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Jeff Merkley and Chris Van Hollen have now indicated calling witnesses would be a good way to clarify the matter.
So who might House managers call? For starters, two Republican lawmakers who spoke to Trump during the unfolding chaos: Senator Tommy Tuberville and Congressman Kevin McCarthy.
Meanwhile, Trump's defence has told Politico they would want to call House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, to explain "why they rejected additional security".
Here are the Republicans to watch today
The Democrats have an uphill battle persuading 17 Republicans to join them in exercising the ultimate sanction on a (former) president - a conviction and barred from holding office.
Here are some of the senators to watch.
Where do things stand?
OK, before things kick off today, let's take a look at the lay of the land.
Why are we here again?
Trump is accused of causing riots in the Capitol on 6 January which left five people dead. He denies the charge.
Trump was impeached by the House exactly one month ago today. But it's the Senate's job to sit as jurors and decide whether to convict him.
Why does this matter if he's not in office anymore, you might ask? If they do convict him, they could also vote to bar him from holding elected office again.
However, this is all unlikely as most Republicans have already indicated they won't vote to convict.
What have Democrats argued?
Democratic prosecutors showed the Senate two days of minute-by-minute accounts from the riot, with new video and audio footage as well.
They have argued that Donald Trump had a pattern of condoning violence, had done nothing on the day to prevent the riot, and had expressed no remorse.
What did Trump's defence say?
Trump's defence team said the incitement charge was a "monstrous lie" and that Trump had always supported peaceful protests.
They concluded arguments in four hours yesterday.
They also argued the impeachment proceedings against the former president are merely a "politically motivated witch hunt" by the Democrats.
What's happening today?
Both the House prosecutors and Trump's defence have concluded their arguments. On Friday, the senators had a chance to ask questions of both sides.
Questioning will continue today, followed by closing arguments from both sides.
What happens after that is a bit up in the air. There's the question of whether to call witnesses that the Senate must vote on - if it's a no, we could see a vote on conviction or acquittal later today.
Live coverage begins
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of what could be the final day of Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial in the US Senate.
Throughout the day we will be bringing you all the latest updates as they happen as well as all the background and context you need to fully understand what is happening - and why.
Live coverage begins
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of what could be the final day of Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial in the US Senate.
Throughout the day we will be bringing you all the latest updates as they happen as well as all the background and context you need to fully understand what is happening - and why.