Video content Video caption: Trump: 'We will never give up, we will never concede' Trump: 'We will never give up, we will never concede'

Donald Trump's accusers say you have to go back to November's presidential election and his unproven claims that the vote had been rigged. He lost but refused to admit it.

Fast forward to 6 January and thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington DC for a "Save America" rally organised to challenge the election result.

In a long address near the White House, Mr Trump reiterated his claim that he won the election "by a landslide" and encouraged his followers to "stop the steal".

"We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell you're not going to have a country any more," he said. However, his defenders point out that he also told those who were about to march on the Capitol to "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard".

