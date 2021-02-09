House impeachment managers deliver an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate at the Capitol building in Washington, on 25 January 2021
Historic second Trump impeachment trial to open

  1. Did Trump's words incite a riot?

    Video content

    Video caption: Trump: 'We will never give up, we will never concede'

    Donald Trump's accusers say you have to go back to November's presidential election and his unproven claims that the vote had been rigged. He lost but refused to admit it.

    Fast forward to 6 January and thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington DC for a "Save America" rally organised to challenge the election result.

    In a long address near the White House, Mr Trump reiterated his claim that he won the election "by a landslide" and encouraged his followers to "stop the steal".

    "We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell you're not going to have a country any more," he said. However, his defenders point out that he also told those who were about to march on the Capitol to "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard".

    Read more about what he said here.

  2. Who are the key players?

    Senator Patrick Leahy will chair the proceedings - he is the Senate's longest-serving member
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Senator Patrick Leahy will chair the proceedings - he is the Senate's longest-serving member

    The Senate's 48 Democrats, two independents, and 50 Republicans will be the ones casting the votes about whether to convict Trump.

    The chamber's longest-serving member Democrat Patrick Leahy, 80, will be chairing.

    And making the case for the prosecution will be the lead impeachment manager Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin. The 58-year-old former law professor has had a difficult start to the year - his son took his own life on New Year's Eve and then the Congressman was caught up in the riots on 6 January.

    Also expected to play a key role is Mitch McConnell, the Senate's leading Republican. He initially castigated Mr Trump for the attack on the Capitol, but later voted to try to stop the trial going ahead.

    Read more about who's who in the trial.

  3. What is Trump accused of?

    A speech given by Trump to his supporters on 6 January has come under intense scrutiny
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: A speech given by Trump to his supporters on 6 January has come under intense scrutiny

    The former president is accused of “incitement of insurrection against the Republic he swore to protect” - namely the storming of Congress by a mob of his supporters on 6 January.

    Democrats in the House of Representatives say his repeated refusal to concede the election to Joe Biden encouraged the riot.

    They say he should be disqualified from ever running for office again. If the Senate does impeach Trump, that opens the door to a vote that could ban him from running again.

    But Trump's lawyers say that because he is now a private citizen the trial is unconstitutional.

    They also say the proceedings are in violation of his right to free speech.

    On Monday, they argued that FBI documents show the riot was planned days in advance, meaning Trump cannot be held responsible.

  4. What to expect later today

    No other US president has ever been impeached twice and no president has gone on trial after leaving office - so we are in pretty uncharted territory.

    The Senate, which is made up of 100 elected members, convenes today at 13:00 EST (18:00 GMT) and the trial will begin with a debate and vote on whether the trial is unconstitutional.

    Opening arguments are expected to begin on Wednesday.

    Mr Trump, who has been at his Florida resort since leaving office, will not testify, his lawyers have said.

    Millions watched the first impeachment of Trump, back in 2019, and his second in January, and this trial starting on Tuesday promises to be another blockbuster.

    Trump at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, US on 8 February 2021.
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Trump was at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, and isn't expected to attend the Senate trial

  5. Welcome to our live coverage

    US Congress
    Copyright: AFP

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first day of Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial in the US Senate.

    You might remember that the ex-president was impeached in the US House of Representatives last month - today is the beginning of his trial in the other body in Congress, the Senate.

    Throughout the day we will be bringing you all the latest updates, as well as the background and context you need to know about what is happening - and why.

