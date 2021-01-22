As the first woman, the first black American and the first person of South Asian descent to be US vice-president, Kamala Harris has attracted huge attention. Traditionally the role of VP is ambiguous and hasn’t always involved a lot of work beyond stepping in if the president became ill or died.
But in recent years, the role has expanded - Biden himself was considered an crucial adviser when he was VP to Barack Obama. It’s expected Harris and Biden will have a similar dynamic.
Since taking office on Wednesday, Harris was at the Senate where she swore in three new senators (and had to resign her own seat).
Harris was reportedly closely involved in the transition work that prepared Biden and his team to take office. It's likely she had input into the numerous executive actions Biden signed on Wednesday and Thursday.
She will not immediately move into the traditional vice-president’s house, which is being refurbished, and instead will live in a house on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory in Washington.
BreakingBiden's nominee confirmed as defence secretary
Retired Army general Lloyd Austin has been confirmed by the Senate to serve as secretary of defence by an overwhelming majority of 93 votes to 2.
Gen Austin required a special waiver to bypass a law that prevents army generals that have retired in the last seven years from leading the Pentagon.
He'll be the first African-American to serve in the role.
He becomes the second confirmed member of the Biden cabinet.
Do Republican voters buy Biden’s message of unity?
During his inaugural address on Wednesday, President Biden - a Democrat - called on all Americans to come together.
But Republican voters are concerned the new administration will neither include them nor hear out their policy concerns.
Here’s what members of our BBC voter panel told us:
Quote Message: The ideology he stands for is a bit too radical and I do not believe it's going to unify the country. The US federal government should not be a "nanny" state. It's not there to love you. from Udayan Mallik 40, from Maryland
The ideology he stands for is a bit too radical and I do not believe it's going to unify the country. The US federal government should not be a "nanny" state. It's not there to love you.
Quote Message: He’s doing nothing to mend the gap between us. It’s all so disappointing and terrifying. If he hasn't unified the country in the 47 years he has been in politics, how in the world would he unify us now? from Eliana Girard 29, from Florida
He’s doing nothing to mend the gap between us. It’s all so disappointing and terrifying. If he hasn't unified the country in the 47 years he has been in politics, how in the world would he unify us now?
Quote Message: I don't understand how giving a path to citizenship for 11 million illegals in the country is going to unify us. It's allowing people who have broken our laws to stay here and become citizens when they got here illegally. from Rom Solene 59, from Arizona
I don't understand how giving a path to citizenship for 11 million illegals in the country is going to unify us. It's allowing people who have broken our laws to stay here and become citizens when they got here illegally.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the familiar face of the US response to Covid-19, has said he feels "liberated" by being able to talk about science under the new president.
The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases often appeared alongside Donald Trump in White House briefings, but was eventually sidelined after his scientific expertise clashed with Trump's views on the pandemic.
On Thursday the 80-year-old returned to the White House podium to say “one of the things that we’re going to do is to be completely transparent, open and honest”.
When asked how it feels to no longer be working alongside Trump, he said, "The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is and know that’s it, let the science speak, it is something of a liberating feeling.”
He added that his policy of always speaking candidly about the scale of the coronavirus crisis had sometimes got him into "trouble".
Biden has sworn to take quick and drastic action to get a handle on Covid-19. Dr Fauci suggested that if 70% to 85% of Americans are vaccinated by the end of summer, there could be a "degree of normality" by autumn.
Senate to begin impeachment process against Trump from Monday
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The House of Representatives will send an article of impeachment against
Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday.
This will trigger the trial of the former president on a charge of inciting an insurrection over the 6 January riots in the Capitol.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said: “It will be a
full trial. It will be a fair trial.”
Republican senators had earlier asked that the trial be delayed until
February to enable Mr Trump to prepare his defence.
Traditionally, a trial would be held the day after the House
sends over the article of impeachment to the Senate, but Tuesday has not yet been
confirmed as the official start date.
This is the second time Mr Trump has been impeached. If convicted, he could be barred from future office.
Mr Trump's actions
ahead of the deadly riot are at the heart of the case. The then president told
protesters near the White House to "peacefully and patriotically"
make their voices heard as they prepared to march towards the US Capitol
building. He also told them to "fight like hell".
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live page focusing on President Biden’s second full day in office. Here are some of the stories we expect to be looking at in the coming hours:
Mr Biden is expected to sign more executive orders that will help people struggling with the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic
We understand the executive orders will increase food aid for children reliant on school meals and expand protections for federal workers
Mr Biden is due to call Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his first call to foreign leaders. His decision to cancel the Keystone Pipeline will likely be part of the discussion.
Donald Trump's impeachment trial is now poised to start next week when the House of Representatives will send the charge to the Senate
Republicans had been seeking a two-week delay for him to set up his legal team
Live Reporting
Edited by Alix Kroeger
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Mr Biden is expected to sign more executive orders that will help people struggling with the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic
-
We understand the executive orders will increase food aid for children reliant on school meals and expand protections for federal workers
-
Mr Biden is due to call Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his first call to foreign leaders. His decision to cancel the Keystone Pipeline will likely be part of the discussion.
- Donald Trump's impeachment trial is now poised to start next week when the House of Representatives will send the charge to the Senate
-
Republicans had been seeking a two-week delay for him to set up his legal team
What has Kamala Harris been doing?
As the first woman, the first black American and the first person of South Asian descent to be US vice-president, Kamala Harris has attracted huge attention. Traditionally the role of VP is ambiguous and hasn’t always involved a lot of work beyond stepping in if the president became ill or died.
But in recent years, the role has expanded - Biden himself was considered an crucial adviser when he was VP to Barack Obama. It’s expected Harris and Biden will have a similar dynamic.
Since taking office on Wednesday, Harris was at the Senate where she swore in three new senators (and had to resign her own seat).
Harris was reportedly closely involved in the transition work that prepared Biden and his team to take office. It's likely she had input into the numerous executive actions Biden signed on Wednesday and Thursday.
She will not immediately move into the traditional vice-president’s house, which is being refurbished, and instead will live in a house on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory in Washington.
Read more about the vice-president who broke multiple glass ceilings.
BreakingBiden's nominee confirmed as defence secretary
Retired Army general Lloyd Austin has been confirmed by the Senate to serve as secretary of defence by an overwhelming majority of 93 votes to 2.
Gen Austin required a special waiver to bypass a law that prevents army generals that have retired in the last seven years from leading the Pentagon.
He'll be the first African-American to serve in the role.
He becomes the second confirmed member of the Biden cabinet.
Do Republican voters buy Biden’s message of unity?
During his inaugural address on Wednesday, President Biden - a Democrat - called on all Americans to come together.
But Republican voters are concerned the new administration will neither include them nor hear out their policy concerns.
Here’s what members of our BBC voter panel told us:
Read more on how Republicans are reacting to their new president.
Fauci 'feels liberated' under Biden
Dr Anthony Fauci, the familiar face of the US response to Covid-19, has said he feels "liberated" by being able to talk about science under the new president.
The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases often appeared alongside Donald Trump in White House briefings, but was eventually sidelined after his scientific expertise clashed with Trump's views on the pandemic.
On Thursday the 80-year-old returned to the White House podium to say “one of the things that we’re going to do is to be completely transparent, open and honest”.
When asked how it feels to no longer be working alongside Trump, he said, "The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is and know that’s it, let the science speak, it is something of a liberating feeling.”
He added that his policy of always speaking candidly about the scale of the coronavirus crisis had sometimes got him into "trouble".
Biden has sworn to take quick and drastic action to get a handle on Covid-19. Dr Fauci suggested that if 70% to 85% of Americans are vaccinated by the end of summer, there could be a "degree of normality" by autumn.
Senate to begin impeachment process against Trump from Monday
The House of Representatives will send an article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday.
This will trigger the trial of the former president on a charge of inciting an insurrection over the 6 January riots in the Capitol.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said: “It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial.”
Republican senators had earlier asked that the trial be delayed until February to enable Mr Trump to prepare his defence.
Traditionally, a trial would be held the day after the House sends over the article of impeachment to the Senate, but Tuesday has not yet been confirmed as the official start date.
This is the second time Mr Trump has been impeached. If convicted, he could be barred from future office.
Mr Trump's actions ahead of the deadly riot are at the heart of the case. The then president told protesters near the White House to "peacefully and patriotically" make their voices heard as they prepared to march towards the US Capitol building. He also told them to "fight like hell".
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live page focusing on President Biden’s second full day in office. Here are some of the stories we expect to be looking at in the coming hours: