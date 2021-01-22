Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

As the first woman, the first black American and the first person of South Asian descent to be US vice-president, Kamala Harris has attracted huge attention. Traditionally the role of VP is ambiguous and hasn’t always involved a lot of work beyond stepping in if the president became ill or died.

But in recent years, the role has expanded - Biden himself was considered an crucial adviser when he was VP to Barack Obama. It’s expected Harris and Biden will have a similar dynamic.

Since taking office on Wednesday, Harris was at the Senate where she swore in three new senators (and had to resign her own seat).

Harris was reportedly closely involved in the transition work that prepared Biden and his team to take office. It's likely she had input into the numerous executive actions Biden signed on Wednesday and Thursday.

She will not immediately move into the traditional vice-president’s house, which is being refurbished, and instead will live in a house on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory in Washington.

Read more about the vice-president who broke multiple glass ceilings.