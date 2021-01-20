President Trump is scheduled to leave the White House at
08:00 local time (13:00 GMT), and has no plans to attend Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’
inauguration.
Instead, he’ll host a farewell ceremony at Andrews Air
Force Base, in Maryland, and catch a flight on Air Force One to Florida, where
he’ll begin post-presidential life at his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Palm Beach.
Mr Biden, meanwhile, plans to attend Mass this morning at
a cathedral in DC with the four top congressional leaders - Republicans and
Democrats.
He and Vice president-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in shortly before midday (17:00
GMT) outside the US Capitol.
There will be musical performances from Lady Gaga - who
will sing the national anthem - Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks.
In the evening, actor Tom Hanks will host a concert at Washington’s
Lincoln Memorial, with appearances from stars including Bruce Springsteen, John Legend,
Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, and Demi Lovato.
Mr Biden and Vice president-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn shortly before midday (17:00 GMT) by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts
Coronavirus restrictions mean the ceremony will not be attended by the crowds who are usually at inaugurations
The event will also see extra-tight security after the US Capitol was breached by violent pro-Trump protesters on 6 January
Donald Trump will not attend, making him only the fourth president not to be at his successor's inauguration
Tuesday was Mr Trump's last day as president. In a farewell video message, Mr Trump called on Americans to pray for the incoming administration, though he did not mention his successor by name
During his final hours in office he issued more than 140 pardons and commutations, including to his former advisor Steve
Bannon
But he did not issue pre-emptive pardons for
himself or family members, despite speculation that he would do so
Trump pardons Steve Bannon
As we mentioned earlier, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is one of 73 people who have received pardons from the president in his final hours of office.
Another 70 people have had prison sentences commuted, ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration at noon (17:00 GMT).
Steve Bannon was a key strategist to President Trump during his 2016 campaign. He was charged in August last year with fraud over a fundraising campaign to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.
Rapper Lil Wayne and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick are also among those who have received pardons and commutations, according to the White House.
The president has not issued pre-emptive pardons for himself or family members, despite speculation that he would do so.
