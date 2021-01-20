Reuters Copyright: Reuters

As we mentioned earlier, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is one of 73 people who have received pardons from the president in his final hours of office.

Another 70 people have had prison sentences commuted, ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration at noon (17:00 GMT).

Steve Bannon was a key strategist to President Trump during his 2016 campaign. He was charged in August last year with fraud over a fundraising campaign to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Rapper Lil Wayne and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick are also among those who have received pardons and commutations, according to the White House.

The president has not issued pre-emptive pardons for himself or family members, despite speculation that he would do so.

Read more here