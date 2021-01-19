A person walks through the public art display "Field of Flags", made up of over 200,000 flags intended to represent the American people who are unable to attend the upcoming presidential inauguration
Pardons expected on Trump's final full day

Alice Cuddy

  1. Trump’s Covid decree rebuffed on last day

    US President Donald Trump is seen reflected while boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on 31 December 2020
    Joe Biden has moved to dismiss a new White House decree on Covid travel rules put forward by Trump.

    In one of his last orders, Trump had tried to end travel bans for visitors from much of Europe and Brazil.

    But Biden's spokeswoman said now was not the time to be easing travel measures.

    The US imposed travel restrictions on Europe in March, while the Brazilian entry ban was put in place in May, but the White House decreed on Monday that the entry ban would end on 26 January, six days after the new president takes office.

  2. Welcome to our live coverage of Trump's final full day in office

    Welcome to our live coverage of US President Donald Trump's final full day in office.

    • Trump is expected to pardon dozens of people before Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in as president on Wednesday
    • Preparations for the inauguration are under way in Washington DC, with security ramped up after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol earlier this month
    • The inauguration of a new president usually follows a set of pre-established rules and customs – but this time, it will be a little different
    • Trump, has already said he will not attend the inauguration; he is widely expected to be travelling to his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago
