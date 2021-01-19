Joe Biden has moved to dismiss a new White
House decree on Covid travel rules put forward by Trump.
In one
of his last orders, Trump had tried to end travel bans for visitors from
much of Europe and Brazil.
But Biden's spokeswoman said now was not the time to be easing travel measures.
The US imposed travel restrictions on Europe in March, while
the Brazilian entry ban was put in place in May, but the White House decreed on
Monday that the entry ban would end on 26 January, six days after the new president takes office.
Live Reporting
Alice Cuddy
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
Trump is expected to pardon dozens of people before Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in as president on Wednesday
-
Preparations for the inauguration are under way in Washington DC, with
security ramped up after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol earlier
this month
-
The inauguration of a new president usually follows a set of pre-established rules and customs –
but this time, it will be a little different
-
Trump, has already said he will
not attend the inauguration; he is widely expected to be travelling to his
Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago
Trump’s Covid decree rebuffed on last day
Joe Biden has moved to dismiss a new White House decree on Covid travel rules put forward by Trump.
In one of his last orders, Trump had tried to end travel bans for visitors from much of Europe and Brazil.
But Biden's spokeswoman said now was not the time to be easing travel measures.
The US imposed travel restrictions on Europe in March, while the Brazilian entry ban was put in place in May, but the White House decreed on Monday that the entry ban would end on 26 January, six days after the new president takes office.
Read more here
Welcome to our live coverage of Trump's final full day in office
Welcome to our live coverage of US President Donald Trump's final full day in office.