Concerns about security in Washington DC and across the US are intensifying after last week’s assault on the Capitol building.

The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Biden’s inauguration on 20 January.

An internal FBI bulletin says one group is calling for the "storming" of state, local and federal courthouses around the country if Trump is removed from office early and on inauguration day if he is not.

A huge security operation is being put into place to deal with any trouble.

Federal authorities have ordered the Secret Service to lock down large parts of downtown Washington on Wednesday, six days earlier than originally planned.

This will involve up to 10,000 National Guard troops, with 5,000 more on stand-by, alongside other federal law enforcement personnel.

Meanwhile, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called for more security after what she described as an "unprecedented terrorist attack" at the Capitol last week.