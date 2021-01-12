An internal FBI bulletin says one group is calling for the "storming" of state, local and federal courthouses around the country if Trump is removed from office early and on inauguration day if he is not.
- The Democrats filed one article of impeachment against President Trump in the House of Representatives, accusing him of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in encouraging rioters to invade Congress
The Democrats said they will move forward with a vote on the impeachment on Wednesday unless Vice-President Pence invokes constitutional powers to remove Trump from office
There is no sign Pence is prepared to do so, so the impeachment vote is expected to go ahead
Trump and Pence met for the first time since the riot, but no further details have been released
Trump also had a phone call with the House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy. According to CBS and Politico, McCarthy told fellow Republicans that Trump had accepted some responsibility for last week's violence
Acting Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf abruptly announced he was stepping down, citing “recent events” as his reason
President-elect Biden pledged to hold accountable those "who engaged in sedition", as he received his second dose of a coronavirus vaccine
The House of Representatives will vote on a non-binding resolution calling on Vice-President Mike Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare the president unfit for office and remove him immediately.
The resolution is likely to pass as Democrats hold a majority, but Pence has shown no sign he is planning to act
After the vote, the Democrats said they will give Pence 24 hours to remove Trump from office before they move toward impeachment
Meanwhile, Trump is scheduled to make his first public appearance since the riot, as he travels to Texas to visit a stretch of the border wall with Mexico to highlight his administration's work
Security fears grow ahead of Biden’s inauguration
Concerns about security in Washington DC and across the US are intensifying after last week’s assault on the Capitol building.
The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Biden’s inauguration on 20 January.
An internal FBI bulletin says one group is calling for the "storming" of state, local and federal courthouses around the country if Trump is removed from office early and on inauguration day if he is not.
A huge security operation is being put into place to deal with any trouble.
Federal authorities have ordered the Secret Service to lock down large parts of downtown Washington on Wednesday, six days earlier than originally planned.
This will involve up to 10,000 National Guard troops, with 5,000 more on stand-by, alongside other federal law enforcement personnel.
Meanwhile, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called for more security after what she described as an "unprecedented terrorist attack" at the Capitol last week.
The 25th Amendment explained
Need a primer on the 25th Amendment ahead of today's vote?
In short, it allows the vice-president to become acting president when a president is unable to continue his duties, if for example, he or she becomes incapacitated due to a physical or mental illness.
The part of the amendment being discussed is section four, which allows the vice-president and a majority of the cabinet to declare President Trump unable to perform his duties.
They would need to sign a letter to the speaker of the House of Representatives and the presiding officer of the Senate declaring the president is unfit to govern or incapable "of discharging the powers and duties of his office". At this point, Vice-President Mike Pence would automatically take over.
The president would be given the chance to offer a written response, and if he contests the finding, then it falls on Congress to decide. Any vote in the Senate and House of Representatives ordering the president's removal requires a two-thirds majority.
What's the latest?
First, let's bring you up to speed on what has been happening in the past 24 hours.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of events in the US.
Tuesday is expected to be another day of high political drama after last week’s deadly storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.
We’ll be bringing you the latest from Washington DC, where moves are under way to force President Trump from office just days before he is due to step down.
These are the key events to be aware of today: