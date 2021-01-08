In the staunchest of Republican counties in rural Virginia, a couple of men were getting into their trucks at a quintessentially American country store on the side of the road. Trump’s relationship with the media has been contentious throughout his presidency and his rallies have seen the crowds turning on the media - but, in my experience, his supporters have always been friendly.

Sonny, an elderly, smiling white man whose face was weathered with the lines of life, told me he wasn't happy with the violence that happened at the US Capitol. But he said he'd still vote Trump should he run in 2024.

Then he paused. He slowly said he actually believed the protesters had been infiltrated by anti-fascist group Antifa. And he's not alone in his thinking as other Trump supporters have told me they believe the same.

But former Washington DC police officer Jordan Colvin says it's unlikely. "The DC police actually have a robust intelligence unit that keeps tabs on anarchist groups. They're full time dedicated to assessing threats from every type of group and they work closely with federal agencies."

In the aftermath of the shocking chaos, the question of premeditation has come up - was the violence planned in advance? But Colvin says that's also unlikely, as permits were acquired to have them on the Capitol grounds which require security checks. She says it all came down to organisation online. "We’ve never seen social media utilized to this degree, that resulted in a riot and the death of a police officer."