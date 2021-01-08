In the staunchest of Republican counties in rural Virginia, a couple of men were
getting into their trucks at a quintessentially American country store on the
side of the road. Trump’s relationship with the media has been contentious
throughout his presidency and his rallies have seen the crowds turning on the
media - but, in my experience, his supporters have always been friendly.
Sonny, an
elderly, smiling white man whose face was weathered with the lines of life, told me he wasn't happy with the violence that
happened at the US Capitol. But he said he'd still vote Trump should he run in 2024.
Then he
paused. He slowly said he actually believed the protesters had been infiltrated
by anti-fascist group Antifa. And he's not alone in his thinking as other Trump supporters have told me they believe the same.
But former Washington DC police officer Jordan
Colvin says it's unlikely. "The DC police actually have a robust
intelligence unit that keeps tabs on anarchist groups. They're full time dedicated
to assessing threats from every type of group and they work closely with
federal agencies."
In the aftermath of the shocking chaos, the question of premeditation has come up - was the violence planned in advance? But
Colvin says that's also unlikely, as permits were acquired to have them on the
Capitol grounds which require security checks. She says it all came down to
organisation online. "We’ve never seen social
media utilized to this degree, that resulted in a riot and the death of a
police officer."
The US Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, became the second cabinet member to quit following the Capitol riot.
In her resignation letter, DeVos - one of the longest serving members of the president's administration - accused the president of fomenting Wednesday's disorder. "There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me."
The transportation secretary had stepped down earlier. Elaine Chao said she had been "deeply troubled" by the rampage.
Other aides to quit include special envoy Mick Mulvaney, a senior national security official, and the chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump. A state department adviser was also sacked after calling Trump "unfit for office" in a tweet.
But a Trump-supporting Republican strategist, Seth Weathers, played down the resignations, saying those quitting were never fully on board with Trump anyway.
"I think that these are people... were maybe not inclined to be Donald Trump-type individuals themselves, so I think it's understandable from their perspective, but I think unnecessary," he told the BBC.
"They stuck with Trump through all this time, why would they resign 13 days before he's leaving office anyway. It just seems rather pointless."
Trump commits to 'orderly' transition of power
President Trump returned to Twitter on Thursday following a 12-hour freeze of his account.
"Now Congress has certified the results a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th," the Republican said in a video, without mentioning Biden by name.
His message was the closest he has come to a formal acceptance of his defeat after weeks of falsely insisting he actually won the election in a "landslide".
Watch the president's full message below.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our coverage of the latest developments in the US. Here's a recap of the latest developments:
Top Democrats have called for President Trump to be removed for "inciting" a riot on the US Congress building, known as the Capitol, on Wednesday
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to the Constitution to declare the president unfit for office
Alternatively, she vowed to initiate the process to impeach the president
Under pressure, Donald Trump finally condemned the "heinous attack" in a video, and vowed an "orderly" transition of power
Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November vote
Five people have died in relation to the riot, including Brian Sicknick, an officer at the US Capitol Police (USCP)
Live Reporting
Edited by Hugo Bachega
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Top Democrats have called for President Trump to be removed for "inciting" a riot on the US Congress building, known as the Capitol, on Wednesday
-
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to the Constitution to declare the president unfit for office
-
Alternatively, she vowed to initiate the process to impeach the president
-
Under pressure, Donald Trump finally condemned the "heinous attack" in a video, and vowed an "orderly" transition of power
-
Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November vote
-
Five people have died in relation to the riot, including Brian Sicknick, an officer at the US Capitol Police (USCP)
Searching for answers after violence
Suzanne Kianpour
BBC News, Virginia
In the staunchest of Republican counties in rural Virginia, a couple of men were getting into their trucks at a quintessentially American country store on the side of the road. Trump’s relationship with the media has been contentious throughout his presidency and his rallies have seen the crowds turning on the media - but, in my experience, his supporters have always been friendly.
Sonny, an elderly, smiling white man whose face was weathered with the lines of life, told me he wasn't happy with the violence that happened at the US Capitol. But he said he'd still vote Trump should he run in 2024.
Then he paused. He slowly said he actually believed the protesters had been infiltrated by anti-fascist group Antifa. And he's not alone in his thinking as other Trump supporters have told me they believe the same.
But former Washington DC police officer Jordan Colvin says it's unlikely. "The DC police actually have a robust intelligence unit that keeps tabs on anarchist groups. They're full time dedicated to assessing threats from every type of group and they work closely with federal agencies."
In the aftermath of the shocking chaos, the question of premeditation has come up - was the violence planned in advance? But Colvin says that's also unlikely, as permits were acquired to have them on the Capitol grounds which require security checks. She says it all came down to organisation online. "We’ve never seen social media utilized to this degree, that resulted in a riot and the death of a police officer."
Phone footage reveals chaotic scenes inside Capitol
When Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday they took out their cameras to record the chaos inside.
Our teams looked through hours of phone footage to paint a picture of what happened.
Capitol police officer succumbs to injuries
Police officer Brian D Sicknick has become the fifth fatality of the riots.
He died late on Thursday after sustaining injuries while "physically engaging with protesters", a statement from Capitol Police said.
He later collapsed in his division office and was taken to hospital.
Two law enforcement officials told the New York Times that Sicknick was hit with a fire extinguisher.
Sicknick had worked for the Capitol Police for more than 10 years and most recently worked in its first responder unit, CBS News reports.
Cabinet officials resign in protest
The US Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, became the second cabinet member to quit following the Capitol riot.
In her resignation letter, DeVos - one of the longest serving members of the president's administration - accused the president of fomenting Wednesday's disorder. "There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me."
The transportation secretary had stepped down earlier. Elaine Chao said she had been "deeply troubled" by the rampage.
Other aides to quit include special envoy Mick Mulvaney, a senior national security official, and the chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump. A state department adviser was also sacked after calling Trump "unfit for office" in a tweet.
But a Trump-supporting Republican strategist, Seth Weathers, played down the resignations, saying those quitting were never fully on board with Trump anyway.
"I think that these are people... were maybe not inclined to be Donald Trump-type individuals themselves, so I think it's understandable from their perspective, but I think unnecessary," he told the BBC.
"They stuck with Trump through all this time, why would they resign 13 days before he's leaving office anyway. It just seems rather pointless."
Trump commits to 'orderly' transition of power
President Trump returned to Twitter on Thursday following a 12-hour freeze of his account.
"Now Congress has certified the results a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th," the Republican said in a video, without mentioning Biden by name.
His message was the closest he has come to a formal acceptance of his defeat after weeks of falsely insisting he actually won the election in a "landslide".
Watch the president's full message below.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our coverage of the latest developments in the US. Here's a recap of the latest developments: