Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building
Trump under pressure over Capitol riot

Edited by Hugo Bachega

  1. Searching for answers after violence

    Suzanne Kianpour

    BBC News, Virginia

    In the staunchest of Republican counties in rural Virginia, a couple of men were getting into their trucks at a quintessentially American country store on the side of the road. Trump’s relationship with the media has been contentious throughout his presidency and his rallies have seen the crowds turning on the media - but, in my experience, his supporters have always been friendly.

    Sonny, an elderly, smiling white man whose face was weathered with the lines of life, told me he wasn't happy with the violence that happened at the US Capitol. But he said he'd still vote Trump should he run in 2024.

    Then he paused. He slowly said he actually believed the protesters had been infiltrated by anti-fascist group Antifa. And he's not alone in his thinking as other Trump supporters have told me they believe the same.

    But former Washington DC police officer Jordan Colvin says it's unlikely. "The DC police actually have a robust intelligence unit that keeps tabs on anarchist groups. They're full time dedicated to assessing threats from every type of group and they work closely with federal agencies."

    In the aftermath of the shocking chaos, the question of premeditation has come up - was the violence planned in advance? But Colvin says that's also unlikely, as permits were acquired to have them on the Capitol grounds which require security checks. She says it all came down to organisation online. "We’ve never seen social media utilized to this degree, that resulted in a riot and the death of a police officer."

  2. Phone footage reveals chaotic scenes inside Capitol

    When Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday they took out their cameras to record the chaos inside.

    Our teams looked through hours of phone footage to paint a picture of what happened.

  3. Capitol police officer succumbs to injuries

    Police officer Brian D Sicknick has become the fifth fatality of the riots.

    He died late on Thursday after sustaining injuries while "physically engaging with protesters", a statement from Capitol Police said.

    He later collapsed in his division office and was taken to hospital.

    Two law enforcement officials told the New York Times that Sicknick was hit with a fire extinguisher.

    Sicknick had worked for the Capitol Police for more than 10 years and most recently worked in its first responder unit, CBS News reports.

  4. Cabinet officials resign in protest

    U.S. President Donald Trump congratulates his Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on her confirmation in 2017
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Betsy DeVos, seen here in 2017, was one of the longest serving members of the Trump administration

    The US Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, became the second cabinet member to quit following the Capitol riot.

    In her resignation letter, DeVos - one of the longest serving members of the president's administration - accused the president of fomenting Wednesday's disorder. "There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me."

    The transportation secretary had stepped down earlier. Elaine Chao said she had been "deeply troubled" by the rampage.

    Other aides to quit include special envoy Mick Mulvaney, a senior national security official, and the chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump. A state department adviser was also sacked after calling Trump "unfit for office" in a tweet.

    But a Trump-supporting Republican strategist, Seth Weathers, played down the resignations, saying those quitting were never fully on board with Trump anyway.

    "I think that these are people... were maybe not inclined to be Donald Trump-type individuals themselves, so I think it's understandable from their perspective, but I think unnecessary," he told the BBC.

    "They stuck with Trump through all this time, why would they resign 13 days before he's leaving office anyway. It just seems rather pointless."

  5. Trump commits to 'orderly' transition of power

    President Trump returned to Twitter on Thursday following a 12-hour freeze of his account.

    "Now Congress has certified the results a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th," the Republican said in a video, without mentioning Biden by name.

    His message was the closest he has come to a formal acceptance of his defeat after weeks of falsely insisting he actually won the election in a "landslide".

    Watch the president's full message below.

  6. Welcome to our live coverage

    Welcome to our coverage of the latest developments in the US. Here's a recap of the latest developments:

    • Top Democrats have called for President Trump to be removed for "inciting" a riot on the US Congress building, known as the Capitol, on Wednesday
    • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to the Constitution to declare the president unfit for office
    • Alternatively, she vowed to initiate the process to impeach the president
    • Under pressure, Donald Trump finally condemned the "heinous attack" in a video, and vowed an "orderly" transition of power
    • Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November vote
    • Five people have died in relation to the riot, including Brian Sicknick, an officer at the US Capitol Police (USCP)
